Star Wars Outlaws announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Massive Entertainment debuted Star Wars Outlaws at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Massive Entertainment revealed its next game, Star Wars Outlaws. We were treated to a trailer that, quite frankly, looked fantastic. Please take a look.

Star Wars Outlaws is expected in 2024 from Massive Entertainment, an Ubisoft studio known for Far Cry 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Suffice to say, Massive Entertainment has a great track record with open world games, and Star Wars Outlaws is confirmed to be open world. It’ll be cool to see what they can do with the Star Wars IP.

Ubisoft's official website had this to say about Star Wars Outlaws:

For more from Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, stick right here with Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

