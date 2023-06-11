Star Wars Outlaws announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Massive Entertainment debuted Star Wars Outlaws at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Massive Entertainment revealed its next game, Star Wars Outlaws. We were treated to a trailer that, quite frankly, looked fantastic. Please take a look.

Star Wars Outlaws is expected in 2024 from Massive Entertainment, an Ubisoft studio known for Far Cry 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Suffice to say, Massive Entertainment has a great track record with open world games, and Star Wars Outlaws is confirmed to be open world. It’ll be cool to see what they can do with the Star Wars IP.

Ubisoft's official website had this to say about Star Wars Outlaws:

Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™, Star Wars Outlaws takes place in a time when the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, and the criminal underworld is thriving. Kay will take on high-risk, high-reward missions from the galaxy’s crime syndicates as she seeks the means to start a new life.

For more from Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, stick right here with Shacknews.