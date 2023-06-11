Capcom reveals Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 A new IP from Capcom is on the way called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and it looks gorgeous.

Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Capcom revealed a new IP called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Please take a look at the debut trailer.

We don’t know much about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess yet, but we know that the visuals are striking. Capcom games always come with a lot of hype, and rightfully so. We’ll be looking forward to learning more about Path of the Goddess in the days, weeks, and months to come.

Xbox Wire had this to say about the game:

Fend off foul creatures and lead the Spirit Stone Maiden on her path. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths. Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.

