Capcom reveals Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

A new IP from Capcom is on the way called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and it looks gorgeous.
Bill Lavoy
Today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 Capcom revealed a new IP called Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Please take a look at the debut trailer.

We don’t know much about Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess yet, but we know that the visuals are striking. Capcom games always come with a lot of hype, and rightfully so. We’ll be looking forward to learning more about Path of the Goddess in the days, weeks, and months to come.

Xbox Wire had this to say about the game:

For more world premieres like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, check out our Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase pages right here on Shacknews.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

