South of Midnight is a new game from the makers of We Happy Few Compulsion Games made an appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase on Summer Game Fest weekend to share its new game.

One of the first games to show up on the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2023 weekend was South of Midnight. It looks like a dark and moody, but also quirky game that will take players to a stylized version of the American deep South, where players will engage in what is said to be a third-person action-adventure. It comes from Compulsion Games, who previously developed We Happy Few.

South of Midnight was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023. We didn’t get gameplay this time around, but rather just a cinematic look at the story. A young woman finds her way to a bayou where a seemingly dapper-looking zombie awaits. She’s looking for a very particular monster and nobody seems all that willing to help her find what she’s looking for… until that monster shows up and she draws a supernatural piece of gear to fight it. You can see the trailer in action below.

South of Midnight looks altogether different from what we’ve seen out of Compulsion Games before. Where We Happy Few was a somewhat rogue-lite melee brawler in which one attempted to escape a strange and despotic society, South of Midnight looks like it’s going to give us some kind of magic for the purpose of hunting folklore and cryptid-inspired monsters.

There’s still plenty more to learn about South of Midnight since we didn’t actually see gameplay, but it’s an interesting reveal to say the least. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further news and updates as they drop, right here at Shacknews.