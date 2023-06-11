Towerborne is a new game from the makers of The Banner Saga Stoic Studio made an appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase, showing off its new action-adventure title Towerborne.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new from the Stoic Studio, but they made a big return appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase with Towerborne. This was a new game shown this weekend that takes players to a brand-new fantasy-fiction universe and invites them to take part in an action-adventure journey with a variety of heroes battling against the forces of evil.

Towerborne made its first appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, 2023. It looks quite a bit different from Stoic’s previous games so far. Taking place in a new fantasy-fiction universe, it would appear that humanity flocks to a massive tower as its bastion of civilization, but the world around is wild and dangerous. Players take up arms as a variety of fighters and take on the monsters that would encroach to put a stop to them. You can see the reveal trailer in action below.

Far different from The Banner Saga series that came before it, Towerborne seems to be a bit of an action-brawler. It looks like players will go to various hexes throughout the world that contain different situations and fight the monsters and evil creatures that are scheming there. Combat almost looks like an action brawler that could be compared to things like the Dungeons & Dragons arcade games and Vanillaware’s Dragon’s Crown. However, it also looks like there’s some level of strategy or decision-making with the hexes around the world.

With a new game coming from Stoic, it looks like Banner Saga fans and brawler fans alike have something very interesting to look forward to in Towerborne. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the game right here at Shacknews.