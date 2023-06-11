Starfield pre-order & Constellation Edition guide Where to pre-order each of the Starfield editions from standard and digital up to the premium and Constellation versions.

Starfield is the first new IP from Bethesda in over 25 years and as such, necessitates an incredible set of collector’s editions for players to pre-order. Players can secure themselves a variety of editions including standard and digital, a premium edition with some extra content, and the mighty Constellation Edition that comes with a Starfield stylized watch. Here’s how to pre-order each edition of Starfield and what comes in each one.

Starfield pre-order guide

All who pre-order Starfield or have an active Game Pass membership will receive the Old Mars Skin Pack. This pack includes three skins: Laser Cutter and the Deep Mining Helmet and Pack. Remember that Starfield is coming to Game Pass on day one, which means if you’ve got a membership there’s no need to pre-order unless you want the extra goodies.

How to get 5-days early access for Starfield

Starfield is launching on September 6, 2023 but it is possible to play it five days early. Those who want to start playing on September 1 can do so buy pre-ordering the Premium Edition or higher. This means the following editions:

Constellation Edition

Digital Premium Edition

Premium Edition Upgrade

Note that the Premium Edition Upgrade does not include the base game and is merely a way for users to upgrade the Standard Edition (useful for those who want a physical game).

Starfield Constellation Edition



Source: Bethesda

The Constellation Edition of Starfield is the big one. This comes with everything from all the other packs as well as a unique watch that can connect to your phone to display in-game information.

GameStop (Xbox Series X) - $299.99 USD

BestBuy (Xbox Series X & PC) - $299.99 USD

Bethesda Store (Xbox Series X & PC) - $299.89 USD

Constellation Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

SteelBook Display Case

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Old Mars Skin Pack Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack



Starfield Digital Premium Edition



Source: Bethesda

The Digital Premium Edition includes the base game and the digital add-ons like the Shattered Space expansion. This will likely be one of the more popular entry points as it gets you everything you need to enjoy the game early as well as the first expansion.

Steam (PC) - $99.99 USD

Xbox store (PC) - $99.99 USD

Digital Premium Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Old Mars Skin Pack Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack



Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade



Source: Bethesda

Not to be confused with the Digital Premium Edition, the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade is how users will take the Standard Edition and add a few more items to it. Note that this does not include the base game and is merely an add-on pack.

GameStop (Xbox Series X) - $34.99 USD

Xbox store (PC) - $34.99 USD

Premium Edition Upgrade includes:

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Old Mars Skin Pack Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack



Again, this does not include the game.

Starfield Standard Edition



Source: Bethesda

Steam - $69.99 USD

Xbox store - $69.99 USD

GameStop - $69.99 USD

Standard Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Old Mars Skin Pack Laser Cutter Deep Mining Helmet Deep Mining Pack



Starfield controller & headset



Source: Bethesda

Starfield Wireless Controller:

Microsoft Store - $79.99 USD



Source: Bethesa

Starfield Wireless Headset:

Microsoft Store - $124.99 USD

Starfield is launching on September 6, 2023, so best to get your pre-orders in sooner rather than later if you’re hoping to secure one of the Constellation Editions. Keep it locked to Shacknews’ Starfield page as we bring you the latest on Bethesda’s brand new universe.