Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Fable gets new story trailer starring Richard Ayoade

We got a new look at Playground Games' Fable reboot at the Xbox Games Showcase.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

The Xbox Games Showcase opened with a new look at Fable, the upcoming entry in Microsoft’s fantasy RPG franchise. The trailer revealed that the game will feature Richard Ayoade, a popular British comedian and actor.

The Fable trailer reassured fans that PlayGround Games' new take on Fable would maintain the series' staple humor and comedic touch, which should be bolstered by the casting of Richard Ayoade. We also got a brief glimpse at some new locations, characters, and the game running in-engine.

The Fable trailer kicked off a stacked Xbox Games Showcase, which also included a new Capcom game and an in-depth look at Starfield.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola