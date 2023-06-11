Fable gets new story trailer starring Richard Ayoade We got a new look at Playground Games' Fable reboot at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The Xbox Games Showcase opened with a new look at Fable, the upcoming entry in Microsoft’s fantasy RPG franchise. The trailer revealed that the game will feature Richard Ayoade, a popular British comedian and actor.

The Fable trailer reassured fans that PlayGround Games' new take on Fable would maintain the series' staple humor and comedic touch, which should be bolstered by the casting of Richard Ayoade. We also got a brief glimpse at some new locations, characters, and the game running in-engine.

The Fable trailer kicked off a stacked Xbox Games Showcase, which also included a new Capcom game and an in-depth look at Starfield.