Forza Motorsport gets October 2023 release date The newest trailer for Forza Motorsport revealed that it will zoom onto Xbox this fall.

It’s been several years since we got our last Forza Motorsport game, but it won’t be much longer until the next one arrives. Turn 10 Studios appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase to announce that the game will be released on October 10, 2023.

It's been several years since we've gotten a proper Forza Motorsport game, but fans won't have to wait much longer for that to change. A post to Xbox Wire revealed more details about the game's roster of vehicles and tracks.

Forza Motorsport launches with 20 completely rebuilt tracks from around the world with multiple layouts, including 5 never-before-seen tracks in a Motorsport game. Each feature fully dynamic time-of-day with weather, living crowds, and tracks that rubber in and react to temperature changes.

