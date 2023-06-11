Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Forza Motorsport gets October 2023 release date

The newest trailer for Forza Motorsport revealed that it will zoom onto Xbox this fall.
Donovan Erskine
It’s been several years since we got our last Forza Motorsport game, but it won’t be much longer until the next one arrives. Turn 10 Studios appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase to announce that the game will be released on October 10, 2023.

It's been several years since we've gotten a proper Forza Motorsport game, but fans won't have to wait much longer for that to change. A post to Xbox Wire revealed more details about the game's roster of vehicles and tracks.

For more news out of the Xbox Games showcase, be sure to check out our comprehensive wrap-up and deep dive into the Starfield Direct.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

