Avowed gets gameplay reveal at Xbox Games Showcase

Obsidian's fantasy RPG gets a gameplay trailer and 2024 release window.
During the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new look at Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming fantasy RPG. It showed off gameplay, and confirmed that the game is coming next year.

The first gameplay trailer for Avowed gave us a better sense of its combat, with players wielding swords and magic to dispose of foes. A post to Xbox Wire provided additional info about the game.

For all of the announcements out of the Xbox Games Showcase, Shacknews has the information you need.

