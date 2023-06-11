Avowed gets gameplay reveal at Xbox Games Showcase Obsidian's fantasy RPG gets a gameplay trailer and 2024 release window.

During the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new look at Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming fantasy RPG. It showed off gameplay, and confirmed that the game is coming next year.

The first gameplay trailer for Avowed gave us a better sense of its combat, with players wielding swords and magic to dispose of foes. A post to Xbox Wire provided additional info about the game.

Expanding the universe that we created for the original Pillars of Eternity games, Avowed brings a new perspective, a new way to fight, and a new land to explore in the world of Eora. The Pillars games are near and dear to us and we can’t wait to share Avowed with everyone next year.

