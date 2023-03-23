The Resident Evil 4 remake has arrived, bringing veteran players back to experience the game anew and new players in to see it for the first time. Whether you’re a seasoned agent or a recent graduate of the police academy, our Resident Evil 4 strategy guide is chock full of tips, tricks, and everything you need to save the day.

Resident Evil 4 Guides

Resident Evil 4 is positively packed full of delightful activities for players to do. Some of these will be familiar if you’ve played the game back in the day, but hopefully there are some surprises to be found. Below is a table containing our exhaustive collection of RE4 Remake guides, split into categories with a brief description of what’s inside.

Resident Evil 4 review

It should come as no surprise that Resident Evil 4 is a critical success. The game was popular back in 2005 and it remains so to this day. Our own TJ Denzer praised the remake in his Resident Evil 4 review, giving the game Shacknews’ first official 10/10. Read the review, watch the video review, and dive into the game you no doubt remember fondly, or if it’s your first time playing, one you will never forget.

As you progress through the game, check back in here with our Resident Evil 4 strategy guide as we continue to cover every inch, turn over every stone, and do our best to survive. For more general information and the latest news, check out our Resident Evil 4 remake topic.