Where to find the Lithographic Stones - Resident Evil 4 Knowing where to find the lithographic stones in Resident Evil 4 is even more important than knowing where to place them. Find out the 'where' and the 'how' and our guide.

Just as Leon S. Kennedy is getting his footing in Ramon Salazar's Castle, Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake throws him not one but two curveballs. The first is an ambush in the Winery, and the second is having to know where to find the Lithographic Stones that allow you to pass through the Bindery. Follow this guide to locate the stones and place them correctly.

Where to find the Lithographic Stones on Standard difficulty

Where to find the Lithographic Stones varies depending on whether you're playing Resident Evil 4 on the Standard difficulty level, or a higher, such as professional. Regardless of the difficulty you chose, your first task upon entering the Bindery is to locate the Lithographic Stones. After finding them, you'll have to place them in a mural embedded in a door to progress.

On Standard difficulty, the three Lithographic Stones are found in a cabinet in the southwest corner of the room (smash and grab, Leon!), on a desk near the door through which you entered the room, and on a bookcase near the door you need to solve to pass through to the next area.

The map location of the second Lithographic Stone.

The map location of the third Lithographic Stone.

On Professional difficulty, you'll find the three stones in different locations, shown here:

The map location of all Lithographic Stones on Professional difficulty.

Once you've gathered the three Lithographic Stones, proceed to the plate on the north door and insert them one by one. Each Lithographic Stone has two sides, and each side depicts a different graphic. You'll notice that the plate depicts four images, one next to each space; some are more faded than others. To solve this stone, you must turn over and place each Stone so its graphic matches the image on the mural.

You can shuffle the Lithographic Stones and play matchmaker (so to speak), or reference the solution, shown below. The solution is the same regardless of Resident Evil 4's difficulty level.

The solution of Resident Evil 4's Lithographic Stones puzzle.

Passing through the door bearing the Lithographic Stones leads to a new area of the castle.