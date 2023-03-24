Where to find the Old Wayshrine Key - Resident Evil 4 Unlike the Small Keys in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake, there's only one Old Wayshrine Key that will unlock certain treasure chests. We'll help you find it.

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake stashes some of the Village region's best (read: most lucrative) treasures inside locked cabinets and wardrobes, and occasionally in treasure chests that require a specific key to open. This guide reveals where to find the Old Wayshrine Key so you can find more baubles to hawk to Resident Evil 4's merchant.

Where to find the Old Wayshrine Key

You'll come across Wayshrines that you need the Old Wayshrine Key to open long before you're able to acquire the key item. (They're easy to spot on your map--diamond-shaped treasure icons labeled "Wayshrine"--so don't worry about having to find them again later.) The key is found near the beginning of chapter 4. You start the chapter in the Boat House, an area of some significance for side quests you'll come across later.

Leave the Boat House and follow the path. It branches, but there's ultimately only one way to go. After battling a new, tougher type of Ganado, you'll come to the Mural Cave. Enter it and one of the first things you'll see is an altar. That altar is the centerpiece of a puzzle you'll have to solve to progress to the next area of the game.

For now, continue through the Mural Cave until you come to a small shrine on your right. This shrine holds a chest that contains the Old Wayshrine Key. It's yours for the taking, no strings attached.

The Old Wayshrine Key's map location in chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4.

Now that you have the Old Wayshrine Key, you can hop in Leon's new boat and explore the islands bordering the lake, where you'll be able to use the key to open shrines and claim the treasure inside. If other quests in chapter 4 have you stumped, consult the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 strategy guide, where you'll learn where to find the Church Insignia, where to find the Hexagon Pieces to solve an optional puzzle that gives you a pricey treasure, and more.