How to solve the church lights puzzle - Resident Evil 4 You'll have to solve the church lights puzzle to rescue Ashley Graham early on in Resident Evil 4. Use our guide to find out how to crack the code quickly.

Veterans of the original Resident Evil 4 released in 2005 will remember finding Ashley Graham hidden behind a church lights puzzle that required you to rotate panes of colored glass. That puzzle returns in Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, but the solution is slightly different. This guide will help you solve the puzzle so you can rescue Ashley and continue clearing the village.

Finding the blue dial

You won’t be able to enter the church in Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake until you’ve killed Del Lago (the monster in the lake), toppled the El Gigante, and entered the caves, where your path is blocked by a devious puzzle involving statues and an altar. Once you’ve made your way back to the church, place the insignia in the gate and proceed through the doors.

Resident Evil 4's church pulpit.

Once inside, you’ll notice a pulpit at the far end of the aisle. Don’t approach it just yet. Instead, turn to the right and go down the side passage ending at a cabinet flush against a wall. Open the cabinet and take the Blue Dial from inside. Return to the pulpit and throw the switch on the left wall. The top of the pulpit opens to reveal a control panel with red and green dials. Interact with the pulpit and place the blue dial.

Solving the church lights puzzle

Installing the blue dial presents you with a lights puzzle that’s similar to the brainteaser in the original Resident Evil 4. In that game, each turn of a dial maneuvered the red, green, or blue shards of glass into a different position. To solve it, you simply had to know how many turns to give each dial.

In Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, you have full control of the dials, and you have to rotate each set of colored glass to form the now-familiar Las Plagas insignia. Be careful: rotating the dials and then leaving the pulpit does not reset the placement of the red, blue, and green lights. You may also appear to have solved the puzzle by forming the Las Plagas insignia, but with the symbol upside down or pointing left or right. The symbol must be perfectly straight and standing right-side up.

To solve the puzzle, simply turn the dials until your configuration of colored lights—or easier still, the positions of the insignia on each dial—matches our image below.

Resident Evil 4 church lights puzzle solution.

When the colored lights are positioned correctly, you’ll hear a click, and a gate above you will open. Ashley Graham, and the next phase of the game, await.

