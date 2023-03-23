Egg Hunt request - Resident Evil 4 It's not the same as a golden ticket, but Resident Evil 4's egg hunt will net you a gold egg you can sell for lots of cash. We'll tell you where to find it.

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake brings back everyone's favorite enigmatic merchant, who tasks Leon S. Kennedy with side quests such as the Egg Hunt request. (As if the guy isn't busy enough rescuing the president's daughter.) Fortunately for Leon--and for you--the Egg Hunt request is easy to complete and earns you a good amount of spinels you can trade to the merchant for greater rewards.

Where to find the Egg Hunt

Chapter 4 begins in the same lake where you and Leon battled the Del Lago, the Resident Evil 4 remake's take on the Loch Ness monster. Once you finish chatting with Hunnigan, follow the branching path out of the Boat House (you'll return shortly) and around to the Mural Cave. Beware the tougher Las Plagas Ganados blocking your path!

One of the first things you'll see in the Mural Cave is an altar where the Church Insignia, the item you need to enter the church, is located. You can't get it yet, so make a mental note of it for now. Continue through the caves to a dock; it's easy to spot on your map thanks to the boat icon next to it. Welcome to your new ride for most of chapter 4.

Hop in and make for the small island on the east side of the lake. This island is filthy, and that's no surprise: Chickens live there. Don't ask yourself how or why chickens ended up the sole inhabitants of this slice of real estate. Just poke around and pick up all the eggs you can find. One of them is a golden egg. Eating it will restore your health, but you'll want to save it for the merchant, who will give you spinels in return for your efforts.

Before you leave the feathery residents of Chicken Isle to their machinations, nab the Velvet Blue treasure sitting near the cages. To finish off the side quest, go to any of the merchant's locations and sell the egg to him. You'll get pesetas and spinels, a worthy reward for such a noble and intrepid hunter of eggs.

Now that you've turned in the Egg Hunt request, satisfy your craving for more blue note requests by visiting the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 strategy guide. You'll find walkthroughs for other regions in the game, including other secrets of the lake area such as where to catch a big fish.