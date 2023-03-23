How to perform stealth kills - Resident Evil 4 Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake lets you go into battles with guns blazing, but knowing how to perform stealth kills can help you conserve ammo and healing items.

In 2005, Resident Evil 4 formally introduced the world to action survival horror, a blend of action and resource management that returns in a heightened form in Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake. You’ll acquire lots of weapons, rocket launchers, and other tools of mass destruction as you play, but knowing how to perform stealth kills is a pro move that will save you ammo and healing items when you need them most.

How to enter stealth mode

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake allows you to choose your play style. There are moments when Leon or another character will mention something about entering an area quietly. You can ignore them and riddle the area with bullet holes, but if stealth is more your speed, simply press the button assigned to crouch. This is usually done by pressing R3, meaning pressing down on the pad of your right analog stick.

If Leon goes into a crouch, you’ve entered stealth mode. You’ll move slower, but without making any sound. Once you’re in stealth mode, you can kill enemies without alerting their friends nearby.

How to kill enemies in stealth mode

While crouch-walking, drawing any weapon causes Leon to stand up. Forget about your guns. To kill an enemy in stealth mode, creep up behind them and get close enough to cause a button prompt to appear. Press the button indicated by the prompt and Leon will stab the enemy without making a sound.

Be aware that stealth kills require you to have a knife equipped and consume some of your knife’s durability. Dispatching an enemy without alerting the others to your presence is a good tradeoff, and you can always repair your knife later.

There are in-game achievements for executing multiple enemies without being detected. Earning the achievement nets you Completion Points that you can cash in for unlockables such as character models and special items that become available after you’ve completed the game.

Now that you’re stealthier than Solid Snake and Sam Fisher combined, hit up the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 strategy guide for more pro strats such as how to save the dog.