Where to find the Hexagon Pieces - Resident Evil 4 Gathering three Hexagon Pieces and solving a simple puzzle in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake earns you an optional but lucrative treasure. Find out how in our guide.

Some of the treasure you'll come across in Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake are yours for the taking, sitting out in the open or housed in a box, barrel, or chest. Others, such as a golden idol found in chapter 4, are locked behind a puzzle. We'll tell you where to find the Hexagon Pieces needed to solve the puzzle and get your hands on the Depraved Idol treasure.

Where to find the Hexagon Pieces

On your way to the Fish Farm in chapter 3 of Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake, you'll come across a dais with three conspicuous, hexagonal gaps. Once you find Hexagon Piece A, Hexagon Piece B, and Hexagon Piece C, you can add them to the dais and solve a puzzle to obtain a valuable treasure.

You can find pieces A and B in chapter 3, but you'll have to wait until chapter 4 to collect C. Hexagon Piece A can be found beyond the Quarry, which you'll pass through earlier in the chapter on your way to the Fish Farm. Head down into the merchant's hideaway and hang a left when you enter. Hexagon Piece A is in a small box sitting atop a workbench.

Hexagon Piece A's map location.

Hexagon Piece B is in the Fish Farm, near the building where you're headed for your main objective. Just before the last bend in the wooden platform nearest the building, hop into the water, run beneath the walkway, and look for a box on a muddy bank. Open it to claim Hexagon Piece B.

Hexagon Piece B's map location.

You'll be able to find Hexagon Piece C early in chapter 4. Make your way to the Mural Cave--the mission objective marked on your map--and claim Leon's new boat. Sail onto the lake and head to Small Cave Shrine, the island in the northeast corner. Approach the Stone Dais and solve the puzzle to open the gate. (Consult our guide to the Church Insignia puzzle if you're stumped.) Proceed through the gate and pick up the Apostate's Head, then open the chest to your right to get Hexagon Piece C.

Hexagon Piece C's map location.

Placing the Hexagon Pieces

Return to the boardwalk in the southwest corner of the lake and place the A, B, and C Hexagon Pieces in the stone dais. To solve the puzzle, you must rotate the stone slabs until you form a picture of the Del Lago (the lake monster) bearing down on its prey in the water. The catch is the pieces cannot be rotated individually; they turn in groups of three.

To move an individual slab into another group, rotate the group it's in until the slab you want to move is in the center of the mural. Continue rotating and shifting pieces until you form the image above. When you're finished, you'll hear a click, and the golden idol will be yours. Sell it to the merchant for several thousand pesetas toward your upgrades.

Hexagon Pieces in their correct places.

Now that you know where to find the Hexagonal Pieces, you can solve chapter 4's most demanding objective: knowing where to find the Church Insignia. For that info and more, check out the Shacknews Resident Evil 4 strategy guide.