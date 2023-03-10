Evening Reading - March 10, 2023 (MAR10 Day edition)

Hello, Nintendo fans! As Mario Day comes to a close, we have one more celebration with our weekly round of news, memes, and entertainment. Let's-a go with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Here's a behind-the-scenes peek at the art style of Minecraft Legends.

Paul has returned to Tekken! Wait... what has he done to his hair???

New Dev Update:

Approaching Patch One

by Nate Simpson, Creative Director

👉 https://t.co/IEIpm7Z5Dd pic.twitter.com/xFn3jFhJ03 — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) March 10, 2023

KSP2's first patch looks like it'll be ready next week.

Finally, The Outlast Trials has an early access release date.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Mario-capella

Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie re-create the original game's iconic tracks.

Bowser Day

We are thrilled to reveal a new addition to the LEGO® Super Mario™ universe! 👏 #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario pic.twitter.com/m9zXbNq1bk — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 10, 2023

LEGO is celebrating Mario Day by adding to the LEGO Mario line. Check out the new Dry Bowser Castle, coming in August!

These boots are made for stomping

Given the number of Koopas that Mario stomps and the long distances he needs to jump, his boots need to be made of the finest material. Check out the making of Mario's boots.

House call

We have boots on the ground in NYC #SuperMarioMovie #MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/tyN5D8QMDb — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) March 10, 2023

Don't get too excited. There's a giant leak in the Nintendo New York store and these guys were the only ones available.

The man behind Mario

Happy #MAR10 day!



Here's the original voice of Mario, @CharlesMartinet, on what it's like to voice some of the most iconic characters in history! 👇 pic.twitter.com/mQcjWs1baY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 10, 2023

Before Chris Pratt turns into the face of Mario, let's take a look at the iconic and record-breaking career of voice actor Charles Martinet.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Let's celebrate Mario Day by digging a little farther back in the Hotfix archives and checking out this episode of Victory Lap, focusing on a personal best for Super Mario Galaxy 2.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week...

This week in Shaqnews

The Inside the NBA crew celebrate the absent Kenny Smith's birthday by giving away a bunch of his stuff.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

That's right, new TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs! You tell 'em what you think of Sacramento!

Tonight in video game music

We're rounding out this Mario Day with this new Super Mario World EDM mix from bLiNd.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for the month of March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!