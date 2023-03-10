Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Team Hard in the Paint wins World First for Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2

Team Hard in the Paint was the first team to complete their Contest Mode run for the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
There is a World First winner for the Root of Nightmares raid just released today in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Team Hard in the Paint was the first fireteam to complete the raid during the 48-hour contest mode.

Any new raid released in Destiny 2 brings the community together as thousands of fireteams engage in a race to claim the title of World First. Today, Team Hard in the Paint claimed the title. Their entire fireteam will receive World First title belts, and will forever hold the bragging rights as World First for the Root of Nightmares raid.

Our own fireteam here at Shacknews attempts this feat with each new raid by our Destiny 2 guru, Sam Chandler. Sam and his team have been representing us in each new raid for a few years now, and you can follow their efforts through our Twitch channel. You can also make your own attempt by referencing our Root of Nightmares raid guide, which includes YouTube embeds showing how each encounter is completed by our team.

Just a reminder that any Guardians who manage to complete the Root of Nightmares raid before March 20, 2023 by 8:59 am. PST will be eligible to purchase the Root of Nightmares raid jacket from the Bungie Store.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

