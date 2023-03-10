Team Hard in the Paint wins World First for Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2 Team Hard in the Paint was the first team to complete their Contest Mode run for the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2.

There is a World First winner for the Root of Nightmares raid just released today in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Team Hard in the Paint was the first fireteam to complete the raid during the 48-hour contest mode.

Any new raid released in Destiny 2 brings the community together as thousands of fireteams engage in a race to claim the title of World First. Today, Team Hard in the Paint claimed the title. Their entire fireteam will receive World First title belts, and will forever hold the bragging rights as World First for the Root of Nightmares raid.

Rip out the nightmares, root and stem.



Congratulations to the World First Destiny 2 #RootofNightmares winners, Team Hard in the Paint:



💠 Roen

💠 Osiris

💠 Punz

💠 Kai

💠 SK

💠 Grangalf pic.twitter.com/jjnVV8rQdR — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 10, 2023

Our own fireteam here at Shacknews attempts this feat with each new raid by our Destiny 2 guru, Sam Chandler. Sam and his team have been representing us in each new raid for a few years now, and you can follow their efforts through our Twitch channel. You can also make your own attempt by referencing our Root of Nightmares raid guide, which includes YouTube embeds showing how each encounter is completed by our team.

Just a reminder that any Guardians who manage to complete the Root of Nightmares raid before March 20, 2023 by 8:59 am. PST will be eligible to purchase the Root of Nightmares raid jacket from the Bungie Store.