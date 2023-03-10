Unboxing: Super Nintendo World Swag: Pins, Power-Up Bands, Peach pints & popcorn! We picked up a fun collection of merch from our time at Super Nintendo World Hollywood for a series of unboxings.

Recently, our own Greg Burke visited Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood to share all sorts of experiences at the newly-opened park. Of course, as with any theme park, merch is a big part and Super Nintendo World is now famously no exception. The park is full of things you can take with you as souvenirs before you wrap up your visit. If you’d like an in-depth look at what kind of goodies await, Greg has you covered there as well with an unboxing of multiple toys, pins, pillows, and other fun collectibles from the park.

This unboxing includes a number of key items from throughout the Super Nintendo World experience. Greg shows off the Power-Up Band that he selected, which allows you to access a number of activities throughout the park and record your participation in them through the Super Nintendo World mobile app. Previously, Super Nintendo World staff said the Power-Up Band is the one piece of Super Nintendo World merch you don’t want to leave without and the band shown in this video looks fun and snazzy.

Some of Greg’s other picks for unboxing in this video include a Princess Peach cup, a Super Star pillow, a Super Star popcorn container, and various pins. In particular, Greg seemed happy with the pin offering at Super Nintendo World as an avid collector of pin merchandise himself. However, he also seemed to thoroughly enjoy how well the popcorn holder seemed to be put together. All in all, it looks like a satisfying set of collectibles from the Super Nintendo World experience.

Want more videos like this Super Nintendo World merch unboxing? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV for video reviews, interviews, gameplay, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.