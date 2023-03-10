Super Nintendo World live reaction at Universal Studios Hollywood Soak up all of the sights and sounds of Super Nintendo World in our commentary-rich walkthrough.

If you’ve been itching to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood but can’t, or are simply curious about what the park experience is like for visitors in general, you’ll certainly want to check out our live tour.

Headed by Shacknews’ own Greg Burke, the video serves as a walkthrough of Super Nintendo World and showcases the various sights, sounds, and attractions on offer. It also includes live commentary and impressions of the park from the perspective of a first-time visitor. From browsing through some of the cool merch on offer in The 1Up Factory store, to enjoying rides like Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, there’s no part of Super Nintendo World left unexplored.

Greg even stops into the Toadstool Cafe, offering viewers a look at the menu which includes tasty treats like a Mario Burger, Chef Toad Short Rib Special, and Princess Peach Cupcake. While we could describe the rest of the experience to you in detail, it’s undoubtedly better to sit back and watch to get a better idea of Super Nintendo World, and why we found it to be a must-visit for Nintendo fans.

