Super Nintendo World live reaction at Universal Studios Hollywood

Soak up all of the sights and sounds of Super Nintendo World in our commentary-rich walkthrough.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

If you’ve been itching to visit Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood but can’t, or are simply curious about what the park experience is like for visitors in general, you’ll certainly want to check out our live tour.

Headed by Shacknews’ own Greg Burke, the video serves as a walkthrough of Super Nintendo World and showcases the various sights, sounds, and attractions on offer. It also includes live commentary and impressions of the park from the perspective of a first-time visitor. From browsing through some of the cool merch on offer in The 1Up Factory store, to enjoying rides like Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, there’s no part of Super Nintendo World left unexplored.

Greg even stops into the Toadstool Cafe, offering viewers a look at the menu which includes tasty treats like a Mario Burger, Chef Toad Short Rib Special, and Princess Peach Cupcake. While we could describe the rest of the experience to you in detail, it’s undoubtedly better to sit back and watch to get a better idea of Super Nintendo World, and why we found it to be a must-visit for Nintendo fans.

After joining Greg on a tour of Super Nintendo World, be sure to check out some of our other Super Nintendo World coverage including Universal Studios Hollywood's VP of Creative discussing the park's relationship with Nintendo, and our deep dive into what's on the menu at Cafe Toadstool in Super Nintendo World like the aforementioned Mario Burger.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

