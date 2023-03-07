Universal Studios Hollywood's VP of Creative discusses the park's relationship with Nintendo While visiting Super Nintendo World, Shacknews spoke with VP of Creative Jon Corfino about the park's ongoing relationship with Nintendo and what fans can expect to see.

Nearly a month after it opened to the public, Super Nintendo World continues to be a hot topic of conversation. The recent expansion to Universal Studios Hollywood has been drawing in Nintendo fans by the thousands daily, but this only looks to be the beginning. To learn more, we recently visited Super Nintendo World and spoke with Universal Studios Hollywood's VP of Creative Jon Corfino.

Corfino discusses the conversion of the sound stages in that section of Universal Studios Hollywood into the Super Nintendo World that fans can experience today. He also goes into the making of Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, the Power-Up Bands, and what the future holds for Super Nintendo World. Corfino notes that there are no plans to expand in the way that Universal Studios Japan is currently doing with a new Donkey Kong addition, but he does note that things could always change and that the future is looking bright for the park.

There's much more to see from Super Nintendo World. Be sure to read through our Super Nintendo World impressions.