GM VP Scott Miller says 'ChatGPT is going to be in everything' General Motors is exploring ways to incorporate ChatGPT in its vehicles.

General Motors is currently exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its collaboration with Microsoft, as noted by a company executive in an interview with Reuters and cited by CNBC.

Among the potential uses for ChatGPT in vehicles include a personal assistant that can access information on how to use various vehicle features in place of an owners manual, execute functions such as opening a garage door, and even offer instructions on how to change a flat tire.

As first reported by Semafor, the voice-activated chatbot will reportedly utilize Microsoft’s Azure cloud service “which has exclusive rights to the OpenAI tech that powers ChatGPT, image creator DALL·E, and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.”

"This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson told Reuters.

Not only is General Motors exploring various uses for ChatGPT in its vehicles, GM Vice President Scott Miller went on to share his belief that ChatGPT “is going to be in everything.” Miller didn’t offer further elaboration on what exactly that implies, however.

As of right now, there’s still a lot that remains unknown about GM’s planned AI assistant as well, though Semafor notes it’ll behave differently than ChatGPT or Bing Chat as GM is “working on adding another, more car-specific layer on top of the OpenAI models.”

Miller refrained from commenting on which AI models the company is using, and with GM yet to share whether its assistant has been given a name yet. We’ll be sure to update you as more information about General Motors and its voice-activated chatbot are shared.

Until then, brush up on some of our previous coverage including GM entering into a $650 million investment and supply agreement with Lithium Americas, and how General Motors is launching its own energy storage service called GM Energy.