Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

GM VP Scott Miller says 'ChatGPT is going to be in everything'

General Motors is exploring ways to incorporate ChatGPT in its vehicles.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Bloomberg, NBC News
1

General Motors is currently exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its collaboration with Microsoft, as noted by a company executive in an interview with Reuters and cited by CNBC.

Among the potential uses for ChatGPT in vehicles include a personal assistant that can access information on how to use various vehicle features in place of an owners manual, execute functions such as opening a garage door, and even offer instructions on how to change a flat tire.

As first reported by Semafor, the voice-activated chatbot will reportedly utilize Microsoft’s Azure cloud service “which has exclusive rights to the OpenAI tech that powers ChatGPT, image creator DALL·E, and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.”

"This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson told Reuters.

General Motors showing an electric vehicle in the process of charging
© General Motors

Not only is General Motors exploring various uses for ChatGPT in its vehicles, GM Vice President Scott Miller went on to share his belief that ChatGPT “is going to be in everything.” Miller didn’t offer further elaboration on what exactly that implies, however.

As of right now, there’s still a lot that remains unknown about GM’s planned AI assistant as well, though Semafor notes it’ll behave differently than ChatGPT or Bing Chat as GM is “working on adding another, more car-specific layer on top of the OpenAI models.”

Miller refrained from commenting on which AI models the company is using, and with GM yet to share whether its assistant has been given a name yet. We’ll be sure to update you as more information about General Motors and its voice-activated chatbot are shared.

Until then, brush up on some of our previous coverage including GM entering into a $650 million investment and supply agreement with Lithium Americas, and how General Motors is launching its own energy storage service called GM Energy.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola