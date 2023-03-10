Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 10: Epic Games Store End of Winter Sale

If it's starting to get warmer where you are, that means you're one of the lucky ones. It also means that winter is coming to an end. As clocks move ahead one hour this weekend and we prepare to jump into the spring season, it's time to celebrate the end of winter. The Epic Games Store's End of Winter Sale features deals on many of today's top games. That includes Goat Simulator 3, Marvel's Midnight Suns, the Uncharted collection, both Insomniac Spider-Man titles, the best from Rockstar Games, the best from Bethesda, and many more. This sale's only going on for one week, so take advantage of it while you can.
Meanwhile, Steam isn't kicking off its big sale until next week, but that doesn't mean there aren't some exciting deals from Valve's storefront. A copious amount of free weekends are up and running for Dead by Daylight, Frostpunk, Total War: Warhammer 3, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. That's on top of discounts on titles like Halo Infinite, A Plague Tale Requiem, and the best from Capcom.
Lastly, speaking of free weekends, there's a rare free weekend going down right now with World of Warcraft. If you want to check out Dragonflight, head on over to Battle.net and see what all the fuss is about.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $39.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/12)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Call of the Sea - FREE until 3/16
- DKO: Divine Knockout - FREE from Prime Gaming
- Epic Games End of Winter Sale
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $23.99 (20% off)
- Gotham Knights - $23.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row - $26.99 (55% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $34.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $44.99 (25% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $35.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 23 - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $39.59 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Riders Republic - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + Extraction - $19.79 (67% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $23.99 (20% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $24.74 (45% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deathloop - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $38.49 (45% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $14.99 (75% off)
- World War Z Aftermath - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.98 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Endling: Extinction is Forever - $23.99 (20% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $15.74 (65% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark - $12.99 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serial Cleaners - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield - $5.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $3.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $5.99 (85% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $27.99 (30% off)
- Roguebook - $11.24 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's End of Winter Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $31.88 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Gold Edition [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Saints Row [Epic] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $25.59 (36% off)
- Ixion [Steam] - $23.44 (33% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Returnal [Steam] - $48.34 (19% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.95 (30% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $31.90 (47% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $22.99 (43% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.09 (65% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $24.98 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $24.44 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.07 (79% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.07 (79% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $10.19 (75% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $26.24 (48% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $9.89 (75% off)
- This is a small sample of what's on sale during the Gamersgate 18th Anniversary Sale.
GamesPlanet
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $11.00 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $21.00 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $21.00 (51% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (73% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $9.99 (78% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $9.99 (78% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $23.34 (27% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $16.24 (35% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR15 to get 15% off a regular retail priced purchase.
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam/Epic] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $34.39 (31% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $19.91 (34% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.22 (71% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.04 (57% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $27.29 (45% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $10.61 (73% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $26.10 (74% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $10.62 (58% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Demon Turf, Hero's Hour, Edge of Eternity, Rogue Lords, Monster Crown, and Golden Light. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $15 for Control Ultimate Edition, Syberia: The World Before, Prey for the Gods, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Batora: Lost Haven, Sable, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. These activate on Steam.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Build Your Own WB Games Bundle from other WB Games titles currently on sale!
- The Horror Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One [Steam] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's The Horror Sale.
- Saints Row [Epic] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection [Steam] - $14.49 (71% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $24.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition - $26.40 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $12.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.48 (36% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.49 (35% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.59 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- DuckTales Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $40.19 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/13 @ 10AM PT)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/12 @ 1PM PT)
- Frostpunk - $5.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/12 @ 1PM PT)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/12 @ 1PM PT)
- Battlefield 2042 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Need For Speed Unbound - $34.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $29.99 (25% off)
- DNF Duel - $24.99 (50% off)
- Temtem - $35.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse - $6.74 (55% off)
- Patch Quest - $11.24 (25% off)
- Green Hell - $17.49 (30% off)
- GTFO - $27.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $9.89 (67% off)
- Inside - $1.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
