Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 10: Epic Games Store End of Winter Sale

If it's starting to get warmer where you are, that means you're one of the lucky ones. It also means that winter is coming to an end. As clocks move ahead one hour this weekend and we prepare to jump into the spring season, it's time to celebrate the end of winter. The Epic Games Store's End of Winter Sale features deals on many of today's top games. That includes Goat Simulator 3, Marvel's Midnight Suns, the Uncharted collection, both Insomniac Spider-Man titles, the best from Rockstar Games, the best from Bethesda, and many more. This sale's only going on for one week, so take advantage of it while you can.

Meanwhile, Steam isn't kicking off its big sale until next week, but that doesn't mean there aren't some exciting deals from Valve's storefront. A copious amount of free weekends are up and running for Dead by Daylight, Frostpunk, Total War: Warhammer 3, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2. That's on top of discounts on titles like Halo Infinite, A Plague Tale Requiem, and the best from Capcom.

Lastly, speaking of free weekends, there's a rare free weekend going down right now with World of Warcraft. If you want to check out Dragonflight, head on over to Battle.net and see what all the fuss is about.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March, select from the following games: There is No Light, Jack Move, Love Esquire, Impostor Factory, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Gal*Gun 2 Fanatical Edition, Tunguska: The Visitation, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, I See Red, Bound By Blades, Trigon: Space Story, Cathedral, Freebird Adventures Triple Pack, Lake, Perfect Gold, Gamedec Definitive Edition, Chicken Police: Paints it RED, and The Letter. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR15 to get 15% off a regular retail priced purchase.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Biomutant, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Demon Turf, Hero's Hour, Edge of Eternity, Rogue Lords, Monster Crown, and Golden Light. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $15 for Control Ultimate Edition, Syberia: The World Before, Prey for the Gods, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Batora: Lost Haven, Sable, Dreamscaper, and Call of the Sea. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.