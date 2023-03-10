Facebook (META) could launch another social network to compete with Twitter The platform would be a standalone app and is reportedly being led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Seeing a potential opportunity worth jumping on, Facebook (META) is reportedly considering the creation of a decentralized, text-based social network to compete with Twitter.

The news comes courtesy of a spokesperson from Meta who told CNBC they believe there to be an opportunity to create “a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.

We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.

Tech newsletter Platformer also reported on Meta’s efforts to create a new social media network, with the project (codenamed P92) reportedly being led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Rather than being an extension of Facebook, it’s suggested that Meta’s new social network would be a standalone app.

It’s unclear how long Meta has been working on their Twitter alternative, with CNBC citing Moneycontrol as being the first to break the story. Moneycontrol reportedly cited a person familiar with the matter, with the idea still being a “work-in-progress.”

Outside of a standalone app, Meta is also said to be exploring integrations with existing social networks like Twitter or Mastodon with the integration relying in part on a protocol called ActivityPub, as reported by Moneycontrol. In the coming months, it’ll be interesting to see whether Meta shares more about its potential standalone Twitter alternative.

