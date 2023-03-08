Meta may be exploring a 'Quest Pass' subscription service to Meta Quest games & apps Pages allegedly discovered in Meta's Oculus apps suggest there may be some kind of subscription service in the works for Quest HMDs.

It seems that Meta may be preparing a subscription program for Quest HMDs that may be similar to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Games With Gold. Recently, pages were supposedly discovered within Meta’s Oculus apps that seem to point to some kind of subscription service called “Quest Pass”. Said Pass seems to be indicative of a paid service that would allow users to access apps and games.

Discovery of the supposed Quest Pass was recently spotted by Twitter user Shiny Quagsire. The image Quagsire posted shows an apparent page in the Oculus mobile app on Android that hinted at the program. Quest Pass clearly appears at the top, while the text speaks to something called Project Apollo, which may be the program’s codename at Meta:

“Get up to two new apps or games every month with [Project Apollo],” the page reads. "Log in each month to redeem your apps, and grow your library with the most exciting VR titles… Redeem your apps by the end of the month, and keep your apps as long as you are subscribed.”

The Quest Pass leaked page seems to suggest a monthly offering of free games and apps for subscribers, similar in style to the PS Plus model.

Source: Twitter

The page goes on to share a few further benefits that would-be subscribers would enjoy if enrolled in the program:

Enjoy new apps the day you subscribe

Get easy access to the best of VR

Redeem and install to play right away

All of this seems to suggest a system very similar to that of PlayStation Plus, which also offers a selection of free games monthly as part of the subscription service.

Meta has not yet announced the Quest Pass or anything related to it, so this is all hearsay for now. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for official announcements or updates on this story.