Google to sunset post-Stadia 'Immersive Stream for Games' cloud service While Google hoped to offer its cloud services and technology to third parties for games streaming, that post-Stadia pivot has also been shutdown.

It would appear that even Google’s attempts to salvage and make use of the technology in Stadia have failed. Just a short time after Stadia was sunset, it has also been reported that Google is also ending the “Immersive Stream for Games” cloud service it intended to offer to third-parties using Stadia’s capabilities. It seems Stadia’s technology is completely dead in the water for the time being at Google.

This report comes out of Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, who spoke to staff at Google regarding the Immersive Games for Streams service. According to Totilo, he had spoken with Google Cloud Director of Game Industry Solutions Jack Buser, who told him of the service’s sunsetting.

“We are not offering that streaming option, because it was tied to Stadia itself,” Buser allegedly said. “So, unfortunately, when we decided to not move forward with Stadia, that sort of [business-to-business] offering could no longer be offered as well.”

Batman: Arkham Knight Cloud edition was offered to AT&T customers through Google's Immersive Stream for Games service.

Source: WB Games

Immersive Stream for Games could have been considered the last remnant of Google’s activity with Stadia technology for the time being. The company had pivoted to this service in March 2022, even as it was looking like things were dire for Google Stadia back in 2022. When Google Stadia was officially shut down in January 2023, it seems the functionality for Immersive Stream for Games also became unavailable. AT&T was one of the groups that had taken advantage of the service, offering a Cloud version Batman: Arkham Knight to AT&T customers with Google’s help.

Unfortunately, it seems this program is another consequential casualty in relation to Stadia’s shutdown. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates on this story and the latest in cloud gaming technology and services.