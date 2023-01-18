Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Google Stadia officially ends service today

Rest in peace, sweet cloud-based gaming platform. We hardly knew ye.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Google
5

Two months ago, Google officially announced that it would be winding down and discontinuing service on Google Stadia. That final shutdown comes today. After a little over 3 years of activity and so much promise for cloud-based gaming, the platform was unable to ever fully get a foothold in the gaming space. While the controller should still be usable in other applications with an update, Stadia is officially shutting down service for good as of today.

Google shared some final details about Stadia’s shutdown via the Stadia website. As of January 18, 2023, the Google Stadia servers will shut down, cutting access to the library of titles offered through the service, which included Destiny 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. Groups like Bungie have attempted to put up cross-save measures to help get player’s game progress over to other platforms, but it obviously can’t be done in all cases. Nonetheless, Google also launched a new Bluetooth update for the Stadia controller that deactivates its Wi-Fi connectivity capabilities, but allows it to play with Bluetooth enabled platforms. This update is available for free to all owners of the Stadia controller.

Google Stadia controller
A new update will provide Bluetooth capabilities to the Google Stadia controller, allowing it to be used with other platforms.
Source: Google

Google Stadia was originally launched in 2019 on the back of extremely lofty promises. Phil Harrison and other leads of the division claimed it would offer 4K gaming with very little lag, full crossplay support where applicable, and wireless controller support to make for a console-free game-streaming experience. Unfortunately, many of these promises fell short or had to implemented in updates down the line. Meanwhile, Stadia failed to gain traction even after updates improved the service.

Refunds for Google Stadia should have also been processed by today, but if they haven’t, the FAQ page may be able to answer any issues customers have. With Stadia finally shutting down, do you have any good or bad memories of the platform? Pour one out in the Chatty section below.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 18, 2023 12:05 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Google Stadia officially ends service today

    • sikander moderator mercury mega
      reply
      January 18, 2023 12:40 PM

      RIP Google Stadia

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 18, 2023 1:46 PM

        I hope not. I want angry Stadia Ghosts fucking up shit and haunting our networks for decades to come.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 18, 2023 4:34 PM

          CBS will have a new sit com where ghosts of internet service providers of the past will haunt some it guy. Stadia. Ask Jeeves, MySpace, Google Reader...

          • lolpatrol legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 18, 2023 5:46 PM

            "I didn't open the command prompt, but there it sat. The cursor dutifully blinking away, oblivious to my growing horror. Slowly, characters began to appear, typed from somewhere beyond the veil of hell.

            Hello, would you like to be friends?
            -Tom            "

    • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 18, 2023 4:39 PM

      Hard to say whether this tech has a future with somebody else doing it. I'm not sold on the whole concept. Like you need to be in an area with great connectivity and be unwilling or unable to buy a console, but willing to pay for a game streaming service? Who is it for really? Gaming hardware is going to keep getting more accessible over time as we hit diminishing returns on graphical fidelity.

