Donkey Kong joins the LEGO Super Mario series this summer As part of Mario Day festivities, LEGO announced that a new Super Mario set including Donkey Kong will be out in summer 2023.

The LEGO Super Mario series has been a superb collaboration between Nintendo and the LEGO Group, and it’s expanding with Donkey Kong later this year. LEGO hosted a special Mario Day presentation today to join in on the festivities and, as part of the fun, revealed that one of the next big sets in the LEGO Super Mario series will be centered around Donkey Kong himself. This will be Donkey Kong’s first appearance in the LEGO Super Mario series.

LEGO teased the upcoming LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong set during its Mario Day presentation on March 10, 2023. While much of the presentation was a retrospective on what has come to LEGO Super Mario so far, the last few minutes shared the next big thing. Simply put, we got to see the LEGO-ized version of Donkey Kong, complete with a little spot to put LEGO Mario, which showed off a tease at what kind of interactivity Mario will have with Nintendo’s favorite gorilla. The tease ended with LEGO saying a LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong set is coming in summer 2023.

The LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong set will be coming some time this summer 2023.

Source: The LEGO Group

LEGO Super Mario has had quite a storied history of cool products since it was first introduced in 2020. Since then, we’ve seen Bowser’s Castle, the Pirate Ship, LEGO Princess Peach and Luigi sets, a giant Mighty Bowser set, and much more. LEGO even built a 600k+ piece Bowser at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. With the tease of this new LEGO Super Mario set featuring Donkey Kong, it looks like we’ll need to clear off even more shelf space as we look forward to the new set this summer.

Of course, we don’t know what the LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong set looks like yet, when it will come out yet. With that in mind, stay tuned as we await further details on the upcoming set this summer.