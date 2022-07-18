Forget the 2,800-piece set, we want the 663,900-piece LEGO Bowser from SDCC Repping the recently announced LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser set, the 14-foot-tall LEGO Bowser will lord over attendants at San Diego Comic-Con.

We were pretty impressed with LEGO and Nintendo when they announced the latest LEGO Super Mario set: A 2807-piece Mighty Bowser set. It’s easily one of the chunkiest LEGO Super Mario sets yet, but Nintendo and LEGO have an even cooler build coming to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). A massive 14-foot-tall Bowser has been built from around 663,900-pieces and will be appearing at the pop culture media convention this coming weekend.

Nintendo and LEGO announced the massive Bowser build in a video posted on the Nintendo of America Twitter on July 18, 2022. According to the post, LEGO and Nintendo created a build of Bowser that stands around 14 feet tall and features over 663,900 LEGO pieces in its overall build. The mighty King of Koopas seems to be mechanically articulated too, with moving eyes, hands, neck, jaw, and more, looking around and roaring in the video. Whatever’s going on under the hood, it looks like the giant LEGO Bowser will have some life in it as it stands vigilant and menacing at San Diego Comic-Con.

The massive 14-foot-tall LEGO Bowser is made of around 663,900 LEGO pieces and will be on display at San Diego Comic-Con.

Source: Nintendo

This humongous LEGO Bowser is celebrating (and further advertising) the recent new LEGO Super Mario set that was announced. LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser is slated to arrive in October 2022, bringing one of the most complex and bulky builds in the series so far. It’s no 600k LEGO Bowser set, but it does feature 2807 pieces and stands over a foot tall once fully built, complete with articulate hands, head, jaw, tail, feet, and a toy fireball launcher in its mouth.

The Mighty Bowser set might not be as mighty as the massive Bowser coming to the San Diego Comic-Con, but it’s still pretty dang cool. As SDCC kicks off this weekend, stay tuned for more announcements and reveals from the event, and be on the lookout for LEGO Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser set when it launches in October 2022.