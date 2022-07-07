LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser 2800-piece set coming in October 2022 Bowser is looking bigger and badder than ever and pre-orders are open for the latest set in the LEGO Super Mario line.

LEGO Super Mario has continued to be an awesome collaboration between Nintendo and LEGO, expanding the way in which fans can play with each set. The original level-designing sets were great, and side sets like the LEGO Mario 64 Block were also fantastic, but the next set may be the most ambitious in the LEGO Super Mario line. The Mighty Bowser is a more-than-2800-piece set that’s coming in October and pre-orders have opened now.

LEGO and Nintendo announced the new LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser set via Twitter and a new product page on the LEGO website. This mighty set features 2807 pieces, most of which are dedicated to a giant build of Mario’s iconic enemy, rival, and occasional sporting companion. The set will launch on October 1, 2022, but pre-orders are open now. It will retail at $269.99 USD. The set will also feature some form of connectivity and interaction with the rest of the LEGO Super Mario playsets.

At 2807 pieces mostly dedicated to one figure, the LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set is looking like the most complex LEGO Super Mario set yet. [Image via LEGO]

This is easily one of the biggest LEGO Super Mario sets, following right after LEGO’s very unique Super Mario 64 Question Block set, which featured different areas from the iconic Nintendo 64 game packed into an expanding box.

That said, The Mighty Bowser is looking like one of the most ambitious single figures in the LEGO Super Mario line. A smaller Bowser was featured in his Castle playset, introduced earlier in the LEGO Super Mario products. However, this one looks quite a step above. In addition to being one of the most piece count-heavy sets in the series, Bowser’s head, neck, mouth, arms, hands, legs, and tail are all posable. Even the eyes can be adjusted and the mouth features a fireball launcher. 270 bucks is a lot for these sets, but this one is easily looking like one of the most complex yet.

With a launch coming on October 1 and pre-orders open now, the LEGO Super Mario Mighty Bowser set is looking like quite the addition to the series. Stay tuned as we continue to cover further LEGO Super Mario announcements.