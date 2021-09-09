LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set revealed, coming in October LEGO and Nintendo had quite the surprise for us, following up on their recent Super Mario collaborative tease.

When LEGO and Nintendo showed off the prospect of a large LEGO Super Mario Question Block, we weren’t entirely sure what we were in for. The Question Block was interesting as a staple of the Mario universe, but we were pretty certain there had to be more to it than just being a question block. That said, LEGO and Nintendo’s new collaboration was quite a bit more than we expected. There’s entire Super Mario 64 themed worlds inside that block, and it looks like we’ll be able to build and explore that set this coming October.

Nintendo and LEGO revealed the LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set on the LEGO Twitter on September 9, 2021. Originally teased the day before as simply a LEGO Super Mario Question Block, Nintendo and LEGO surprised us with the complexity this set offers. Apparently, you’re going to build dioramas of scenes from the popular Super Mario 64 that fold into and out of the Question Block through various panels. Iconic areas from the game like Peach’s Castle, King Bob-omb’s mountain, and the penguin-inhabited Cool, Cool Mountain will be available to build on the set.

The LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Block set now has a page on the LEGO website, along with pricing and release date. Apparently, this set will be available on October 1, 2021 for $169.99 USD. That gets you a 2,064-piece set with the buildable Question Block and level dioramas, as well as 10 microfigures, including Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, a Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, a penguin, and a baby penguin. The whole set is build for interactive play or to be displayed as a shelf piece. According to the page, it will also have some kind of interactivity with LEGO Super Mario and Luigi figures as well.

With an October date slated for this impressive LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set, stay tuned for any further details, such as a possible pre-order, as they become available. You can check out our other LEGO Super Mario coverage as well, right here at Shacknews.