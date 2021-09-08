New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

LEGO Super Mario's next product appears to be a big Question Block

Nintendo and LEGO's next collaboration will be letting us build a life-size version of an iconic Super Mario Bros. staple.
TJ Denzer
2

One of the coolest collaborations to come out within the last year has been that of Nintendo and LEGO joining forces to create a number of buildable playsets. There has been a wide assortment of LEGO Super Mario sets featuring Mario, Luigi, other denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom, and various buildable level props. There’s also been a full NES system with an interactable cartridge slot and old-school TV. Now, it would appear we’re about to get another LEGO set, featuring an iconic Super Mario Bros. piece: the Question Block!

LEGO and Nintendo teased this new upcoming set via the LEGO Twitter on September 8, 2021. It would appear that sometime in the future, we’re going to get to see LEGO release a Super Mario Bros. Question Block set. The block looks like it’s going to be rather large too, about the size of a regular football or so. It’s hard to see if there are more details than simply that of the Question Block, but given the interactivity that has come with many other LEGO/Nintendo collaboration sets, we wouldn’t be shocked to see some surprises in store for this kit.

Nintendo and LEGO’s partnership has been a gift that’s kept on giving in the last year since it was first announced with LEGO Super Mario. Since then, further cool sets have come out, such as the full NES and TV set replica and the Bowser Airship set alongside LEGO Luigi. We even had a great time building and reviewing the LEGO Super Mario Bowser Castle Boss Battle set. With the Question Block set looming, it will be another reason to clear some space on the shelf and get ready for another undoubtedly satisfying LEGO Super Mario build.

The upcoming LEGO Super Mario Bros. Question Block looks like it will be a hefty-sized set and build to match.
The upcoming LEGO Super Mario Bros. Question Block looks like it will be a hefty-sized set and build to match.

With the specifics still shadowy on the new LEGO Super Mario Bros. Question Block set, stay tuned right here at Shacknews as we await details such as pricing, release date, and more.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola