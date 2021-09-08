LEGO Super Mario's next product appears to be a big Question Block Nintendo and LEGO's next collaboration will be letting us build a life-size version of an iconic Super Mario Bros. staple.

One of the coolest collaborations to come out within the last year has been that of Nintendo and LEGO joining forces to create a number of buildable playsets. There has been a wide assortment of LEGO Super Mario sets featuring Mario, Luigi, other denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom, and various buildable level props. There’s also been a full NES system with an interactable cartridge slot and old-school TV. Now, it would appear we’re about to get another LEGO set, featuring an iconic Super Mario Bros. piece: the Question Block!

LEGO and Nintendo teased this new upcoming set via the LEGO Twitter on September 8, 2021. It would appear that sometime in the future, we’re going to get to see LEGO release a Super Mario Bros. Question Block set. The block looks like it’s going to be rather large too, about the size of a regular football or so. It’s hard to see if there are more details than simply that of the Question Block, but given the interactivity that has come with many other LEGO/Nintendo collaboration sets, we wouldn’t be shocked to see some surprises in store for this kit.

Hello! We’ve got a question for you… pic.twitter.com/A3h6uEbtX1 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 8, 2021

Nintendo and LEGO’s partnership has been a gift that’s kept on giving in the last year since it was first announced with LEGO Super Mario. Since then, further cool sets have come out, such as the full NES and TV set replica and the Bowser Airship set alongside LEGO Luigi. We even had a great time building and reviewing the LEGO Super Mario Bowser Castle Boss Battle set. With the Question Block set looming, it will be another reason to clear some space on the shelf and get ready for another undoubtedly satisfying LEGO Super Mario build.

The upcoming LEGO Super Mario Bros. Question Block looks like it will be a hefty-sized set and build to match.

With the specifics still shadowy on the new LEGO Super Mario Bros. Question Block set, stay tuned right here at Shacknews as we await details such as pricing, release date, and more.