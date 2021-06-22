LEGO Super Mario Luigi Starter course & Bowser Airship get August release date The previously teased LEGO Luigi and Bowser Airship expansions are now available for pre-order with deliveries coming in August.

The LEGO Super Mario universe continues to expand in fun and fascinating ways. We already have the LEGO Mario Starter Course, snap-on suits, Bowser’s castle, and so much more. However, the fun doesn’t end there. LEGO teased previously that Luigi would be joining the set and a Bowser Airship expansion was also teased. These have finally been officially revealed by LEGO and Nintendo, are up for pre-order now, and will be officially arriving in August 2021.

LEGO and Nintendo revealed the newest looks at the LEGO Adventures with Luigi Starter Course and LEGO Super Mario Bowser Airship Expansion sets on June 22, 2021, opening product pages and pre-orders alongside a new trailer on the LEGO YouTube channel. The Luigi Starter Course features an electronic Luigi (duh), and has a number of buildable obstacles similar to the Mario Starter Course set. Notably, it also has a Boom Boom figure and a pink Yoshi figure to go along with it for a total of 280 pieces. Meanwhile, the Bowser Airship Expansion Set is LEGO Super Mario’s largest yet, featuring a full boat, a Kamek figure, and further props for 1152 pieces.

The Adventures with Luigi Starter Course and Bowser Airship Expansion Set will be officially launching on August 1, 2021, and pre-orders placed now are set to deliver on the same day. Both sets were previously teased, the former a little deviously through an update to LEGO Mario himself, and the latter through a leak. Either way, it’s good to finally see both sets in official capacity.

Whether you run your courses solo or want to run a little two-player action with the use of both LEGO Mario and Luigi, it should make for a fun addition to the growing LEGO Super Mario universe this coming August.