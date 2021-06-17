LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Airship has leaked, and it's awesome Fans got an unintended sneak peek at LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Airship via an Amazon Australia leak.

There’s no denying the popularity of LEGO or Mario, and when you put those two things together, you get something even bigger. Fans of both LEGO and Mario are always eager to hear about the next offering from LEGO Super Mario and, much to everyone’s excitement, they got an early, unintended sneak peek at what’s coming via a leak, and it’s Bowser’s Airship.

Bowser’s Airship leaked via Amazon Australia, and the images were captured by 9 to 5 Toys. The ad has since been removed, but nothing is ever truly gone when the internet is involved.

Fans looking to grab Bowser’s Airship can look forward to 14-inch set when unfolded that includes 1,152 pieces. The set includes a Rocky Wrench, Magikoopa, and a Pirate Goomba. It all looks very cool, and any fan of LEGO, Mario, or both is likely to be excited about what’s on offer here. Because this was revealed due to an unintentional leak, however, we don’t currently have a price or a release date.

For anyone looking for more information on the LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship set, don’t forget to tune into the LEGO CON, a digital event scheduled for June 26, 2021, that is sure to be packed full of new goodies for LEGO fans. It’s entirely possible this will be when fans get an official release date and price for Bowser’s Airship. I mean, when else would such an announcement make more sense?

