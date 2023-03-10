IllFonic on Ghostbusters: 'The Real Ghostbusters' Fan Reception & balance challenges An interview with IllFonic on the development of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and positive reception from Ghostbusters fans.

If you’re a Ghostbusters fan, checking out Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a must. Not only has developer IllFonic done a fantastic job with the creation of the game itself, but also in providing solid post-launch support for it as well. On this, Shacknews’ own Greg Burke recently sat down with some of the team members at IllFonic to learn more about the game and the positive reception it’s received from the Ghostbusters community.

Opening the interview, Greg asks IllFonic CCO and Creative Director, Jared Gerritzen, about what it’s been like seeing the game evolve following its release back in October 2022. “It’s exciting that people are still coming in, people are still discovering it. I think that the Ghostbusters community is taking it on and embracing it well,” Jared remarked.

He then goes on to talk about the Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed League (GBSUL) and how it’s a great sign that demonstrates the hardcore play is there. The team at IllFonic also notes there’s a lot planned for the game in the future, though nothing they’re able to talk about just yet.

Given the multitude of mechanics on offer in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, a question on difficulty is brought up in terms of which was the most challenging to implement. To this, IllFonic Lead Designer, Jordan Mathewson, points to the main loop of tethering and trapping spirits.

“It was very enjoyable, even though it was difficult, [but] it was definitely just the main loop of the tethering into trapping mechanics that exist. There’s a lot of thought that we put into that to try and make sure that what we were doing was really kind of creating this unique experience that hadn’t really been done, especially in a multiplayer environment,” explained Mathewson.

The interview goes on to touch upon topics like RGB, approaching balance changes, and creating an engaging experience for players. To learn more about these aspects of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, and more, be sure to check out the full interview video on the Shacknews YouTube channel.