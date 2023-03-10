Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 adds MEGA City, Eren Jaeger & new Reality Augments Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is live now with map changes, new weapons, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived. As always, this new season adds new map locations, skins, weapons, and a Battle Pass. Let’s dive into everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Subtitled “MEGA,” this season adds a lot of new places to explore on Battle Royale Island. Most notable is MEGA City, a futuristic metropolis brimming with lights and tall structures and also features rails that players can grind on to get around faster. Additional new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 are Steamy Springs, Drift Ridge, and Kenjutsu Crossing.



Source: Epic Games

The new Battle Pass once again includes a series of skins and other cosmetics that can be unlocked through earning EXP. This pass includes Thunder, a streetwear-rocking lizard and a couple of other brand-new characters. Eren Yeager, the protagonist of Attack on Titan, will be featured as this season’s “secret skin.” It will become unlockable through in-game challenges later in the season.

Epic Games has made some major changes to the weapon pool in this latest season. Here are all of the new weapons being added in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

Kinetic Blade

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Overclocked Pulse Rifle

These are the classic Fortnite weapons that have been unvaulted in Chapter 4 Season 2:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Cobra DMR

Dragon’s Breath Sniper

Combat Shotgun

All Heisted weapons

Epic Games has also added a couple of new futuristic vehicles for players to cruise around in and explore the new locations. The Rogue Bike is a two-person speeder, and the Nitro Drifter is a more traditional vehicle that can fit up to four players.



Source: Epic Games

Reality Augments were introduced last season as perks that players can unlock over the course of a match. Chapter 4 Season 2 adds new Reality Augments in addition to several existing ones. The new Reality Augments include Munitions Slide, Shotgun Recycle, and Dignified Finish.

That’s everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Epic Games is sure to add more to the game and make changes over the course of the season, so stick with Shacknews for all of your Fortnite news.