Imperial Stormtrooper hunts for rebel scum in Fortnite
The Imperial Stormtrooper outfit will let you inject some Star Wars into your Fortnite, but only for a few days.
The Imperial Stormtrooper outfit will let you inject some Star Wars into your Fortnite, but only for a few days.
Twitch's viewership was wild in October with the launch of Fortnite, but it would appear that the rose-colored glasses for World of Warcraft Classic are starting to fall off.
Fortnite and streaming star Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins recently spoke to the ban of FaZe Clan's Jarvis 'Jarvis' Kaye and his opinion about influencer favoritism a little controversial.
Harpoon Guns are appearing in Fortnite despite no announcement and an ongoing lack of patch notes in Chapter 2.
Pro Fortnite player and content creator Jarvis 'Jarvis' Kaye of FaZe Clan has been banned from the game after using cheat software in a recreational game.
Could we be on the brink of the return of one of Fortnite's rarest skins?
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Learn how to find a fishing rod and fish in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 1.
Check out the full map for Fortnite Chapter 2, including a list of all the new named locations you can visit around the island.
After hours of darkness, Epic Games broke the silence with a new trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.