Fortnite Festival adds PvP Battle Stage with Metallica Season 4 of Fortnite's rhythm game spin-off will also include performances from the legendary metal band.

Epic Games is ready to give you fuel, give you fire, give you that which you desire with the arrival of the legendary heavy metal band Metallica. The Hall of Fame tandem will make an appearance across Fortnite's various games, including the prime game and its spin-offs. As one would expect, they'll make their biggest presence felt in Fortnite Festival, where they'll also pave the way for the game's new PvP Battle Stage mode.

Fortnite Festival's PvP Battle Stage will see 16 players enter the arena. They'll continue to rock until only one player remains, bringing along some of the spirit of Fortnite's battle royale mode. Players will all compete on a single song, but select their specific section and difficulty levels. Only the highest scores stay alive and players can grease the wheels by launching power-up attacks at opponents with the Overdrive mechanic. More details on this, as well as the various cosmetics available during Season 4, can be found on the Fortnite website.



Source: Epic Games

Of course, since Epic is going through the trouble to bring in Metallica, might as well make the most of them. The limited-time Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. experience will be available in two weeks. This will allow players to play along with Metallica's musical journey across six songs. Players can dive into this experience on June 22-23 three times a day.

Elsewhere in the Fortnite universe of games, those in the prime battle royale mode can discover Ride the Lightning guitars, discover the Metallica Loot Island, and take part in Metallica Quests for various rewards. LEGO Fortnite will add unique Metallica styles for your mini figures. Finally, Rocket Racing will add a new Thrash Mountain track, along with various Metallica cosmetics, many of which can also be taken over to Rocket League.

This is the most Metallica that's been in a video game since they graced Guitar Hero: Metallica once upon a time. It'll be nice to see them back, even if it's for just a short period, though their contributions to Fortnite Festival with the launch of PvP will be felt for much longer.