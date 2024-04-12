Shack Together 010 - Cake By Proxy, Sequels vs Originals, Broken Roads Review, feat. Lucas White

Join us for this week's Shack Together, the official Shacknews video games podcast. Asif Khan, John Benyamine, myself Joe Stasio, and freelance contributing editor Lucas White discuss their latest adventures, including a very special update on F-Zero 99, Lucas’s jaunt through SaGa Emerald Beyond, and Joe’s continued love affair with 3-Body Problem.

Soon after, the crew has a conversation on whether certain sequels live up to or faceplant in comparison to their franchise’s first release. From Portal to Zelda to Doom to Fable, find out which sequels and which originals we prefer. Over in Story Time, we catch up on the latest gaming news, from Fallout 4's next-gen update to the announcement of yet another Five Nights at Freddy's movie. All this and more on a truly iconic and important episode of Shack Together. Enjoy!

