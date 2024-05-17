Fortnite teases Fallout crossover Fortnite could soon receive cosmetics from Bethesda's Fallout series.

Fortnite is currently in the midst of its Greek mythology-themed season, but Epic Games is already teasing the next chapter of its battle royale game. While we don’t know what’s coming in Chapter 5 Season 3, we do know about the next major collaboration. Epic Games has teased a crossover with Bethesda’s beloved Fallout series.

Epic Games confirmed a Fallout collaboration with an image on social media today. The picture shows the iconic Power Armor from the Fallout series as smoke billows around it. Some sort of power plant can also be seen.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

The image was captioned with the wink and thumbs up emojis, a likely nod to Vault Boy, who is famously depicted giving a thumbs up and a wink.

This also comes after the strong success of Amazon Prime Video’s television adaptation of Fallout, which holds the distinction of being the second-largest debut on the streaming service.

Epic Games has yet to announce when Fallout content will arrive in Fortnite and what it will entail. In the meantime, stay right here on Shacknews for any Fortnite news.