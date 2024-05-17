New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite teases Fallout crossover

Fortnite could soon receive cosmetics from Bethesda's Fallout series.
Donovan Erskine
Fortnite is currently in the midst of its Greek mythology-themed season, but Epic Games is already teasing the next chapter of its battle royale game. While we don’t know what’s coming in Chapter 5 Season 3, we do know about the next major collaboration. Epic Games has teased a crossover with Bethesda’s beloved Fallout series.

Epic Games confirmed a Fallout collaboration with an image on social media today. The picture shows the iconic Power Armor from the Fallout series as smoke billows around it. Some sort of power plant can also be seen.

Two vault-dwellers in Fallout 4.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

The image was captioned with the wink and thumbs up emojis, a likely nod to Vault Boy, who is famously depicted giving a thumbs up and a wink.

This also comes after the strong success of Amazon Prime Video’s television adaptation of Fallout, which holds the distinction of being the second-largest debut on the streaming service.

Epic Games has yet to announce when Fallout content will arrive in Fortnite and what it will entail. In the meantime, stay right here on Shacknews for any Fortnite news.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

