When can you unlock Magneto in Fortnite?

Here's when Magneto will be available in Fortnite and how you can unlock him.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 sports a wasteland theme and adds several new characters and cosmetics to the battle royale game. Arguably the most notable is Magneto, the iconic X-Men villain from Marvel Comics. The Magneto Outfit isn’t available at the start of the season and will instead be released down the road. Here’s when Magneto will be available in Fortnite and how you can unlock him.

How to unlock Magneto in Fortnite

Key are for Fortnite's Wrecked season (Chapter 5 Season 3).

Source: Epic Games

The Magneto Outfit will be released on July 2, 2024. It’s this season’s bonus skin and will only be available to owners of the Premium Battle Pass. In addition to owning the Battle Pass, you will need to complete a series of quests in order to unlock Magneto. There will likely be other Magneto-themed cosmetic items for you to add to your locker through these quests.

Fortnite’s Magneto Outfits is actually called “Wasteland Magneto” to fit in with the post-apocalyptic theme of Chapter 5 Season 3. His suit is covered in dirt, and he’s wearing additional leather straps and metallic pieces.

That’s when you can unlock Magneto in Fortnite. For the latest Fortnite news and guides, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

