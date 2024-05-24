Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 heads to the Wasteland with Fallout and Marvel crossovers Power Armor, Nuka Cola, and Magneto are all coming to Fortnite's Wrecked season.

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will be called “Wrecked” and features a wasteland theme. With that, the game is crossing over with Fallout and Marvel to bring new items and cosmetics to the battle royale.

Fortnite Wrecked sees the return of vehicle mods, as well as Mythic vehicles that can be taken from Wastelanders after defeating them. These vehicles are tricked out with infinite nitro and other modifications that make them a deadly force in combat.

There are four new locations in Season 3, which are all located in the wasteland biome in the southern region of the island: Nitrodome, Sandy Steppes, Brutal Beachhead, and Redline Rig. Each location is home to new NPC bosses that drop Mythic weapons and medallions.



Source: Epic Games

The Season 3 Battle Pass includes the T-60 Power Armor from Fallout and the chance to unlock Magneto as a bonus skin later in the season. As players explore the Wasteland, they’ll find Nuka Cola, Nitro Splash, and Nitro Barrels as some of the game’s new items.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 runs until August 16, 2024. Stick with us here on Shacknews for the latest Fortnite updates.