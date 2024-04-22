New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Fortnite will let players hide 'confrontational' emotes with new feature

Take the L and Laugh It Up are among the emotes deemed 'confrontational' by Epic Games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Although Fortnite doesn’t allow players to directly speak to enemies, emotes have long stood as a form of nonverbal communication between players. There are a handful of emotes that are often used to taunt other players after eliminating them, and they’ve long been a controversial aspect of the battle royale game. Now, Epic Games is adding the option to hide emotes deemed “confrontational” from your perspective.

Epic Games announced the new feature in a blog post this afternoon. The feature is called “See Confrontational Emotes” and can be found in the “Social Privacy” section of the Settings. Players who choose to use the new setting will no longer see the following emotes:

  • Laugh It Up
  • Take the L
  • Whipcrack
  • Make It Plantain
    FNCS 2024 key art featuring two Fortnite charactrs under a blue filter.

    Source: Epic Games

The setting doesn’t restrict other players’ ability to use the emotes in question, but they won’t be seen by players who choose to hide them.

The “See Confrontational Emotes” option will be introduced in Fortnite’s v29.30 update on April 23. For more Fortnite news, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola