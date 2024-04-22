Fortnite will let players hide 'confrontational' emotes with new feature Take the L and Laugh It Up are among the emotes deemed 'confrontational' by Epic Games.

Although Fortnite doesn’t allow players to directly speak to enemies, emotes have long stood as a form of nonverbal communication between players. There are a handful of emotes that are often used to taunt other players after eliminating them, and they’ve long been a controversial aspect of the battle royale game. Now, Epic Games is adding the option to hide emotes deemed “confrontational” from your perspective.

Epic Games announced the new feature in a blog post this afternoon. The feature is called “See Confrontational Emotes” and can be found in the “Social Privacy” section of the Settings. Players who choose to use the new setting will no longer see the following emotes:

Laugh It Up

Take the L

Whipcrack

Make It Plantain

Source: Epic Games

The setting doesn’t restrict other players’ ability to use the emotes in question, but they won’t be seen by players who choose to hide them.

The “See Confrontational Emotes” option will be introduced in Fortnite’s v29.30 update on April 23. For more Fortnite news, stay with us here on Shacknews.