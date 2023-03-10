Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 10: Mario Day sale

It's Mario Day and you know what that means. Nintendo is celebrating with some rare deals on Mario games. Those expecting dozens and dozens of titles with their favorite plumber… may want to reel in those expectations a tad. There are a few deals, but fortunately, they're pretty good ones on games like Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Luigi's Mansion 3. Worry not, though, because more Mario deals are coming down the road in a few weeks.

Elsewhere, PlayStation and Xbox have deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They also have the best from Capcom, fresh off Thursday's Capcom Spotlight, so if you're looking for their top games, head on over and check out that sale. Lastly, Dead Cells has released its Return to Castlevania DLC, so if you're interested in the bundle, check out the Nintendo eShop and the Xbox Marketplace.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.