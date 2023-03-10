Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 10: Mario Day sale

It's Mario Day and you know what that means. Nintendo is celebrating with some rare deals on Mario games. Those expecting dozens and dozens of titles with their favorite plumber… may want to reel in those expectations a tad. There are a few deals, but fortunately, they're pretty good ones on games like Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Luigi's Mansion 3. Worry not, though, because more Mario deals are coming down the road in a few weeks.
Elsewhere, PlayStation and Xbox have deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They also have the best from Capcom, fresh off Thursday's Capcom Spotlight, so if you're looking for their top games, head on over and check out that sale. Lastly, Dead Cells has released its Return to Castlevania DLC, so if you're interested in the bundle, check out the Nintendo eShop and the Xbox Marketplace.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Truberbrook - FREE!
- Guts 'N Goals - FREE!
- Sudden Strike 4 Complete Collection - FREE!
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $24.99 (50% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $23.61 (24% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- One Piece Odyssey [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Top Gun Maverick Edition - $14.99 (80% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $43.99 (60% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Xbox Series X] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Xbox Series X] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Best Rated Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Simulator Sale
- NBA 2K23 [Xbox Series X] - $23.09 (67% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Way of the Hunter [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Lake [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Family Time Sale
- Gotham Knights [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2023 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Builders Journey [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Beasts of Maravilla Island - $4.99 (50% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 + 2 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Mega March
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [PS5] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $62.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- NEO: The World Ends with You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Worldslayer [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $38.49 (65% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $29.61 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $23.99 (60% off)
- The DioField Chronicle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serial Cleaners [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [PS5/PS4] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $2.49 (90% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- Remasters & Retro Sale
- God of War 3 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us: Left Behind - $4.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Journey Collectors Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $7.49 (75% off)
- Quake [PS5/PS4] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Chorus [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Soundfall [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus [PS5/PS4] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Road 96 [PS5/PS4] - $6.99 (65% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Knight Squad 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $1.99 (90% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Battlefield 2042 [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Dungeons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- CODE VEIN - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.99 (26% off)
- MAR10 Day Sale (Wave 1)
- Mario Party Superstars - $39.99 (33% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Warner Bros. Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- OddBallers - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.79 (63% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $11.99 (80% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hungry Shark World - $1.99 (80% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Legendary Fishing - $4.49 (85% off)
- Monopoly Madness - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sports Party - $7.99 (80% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $1.99 (90% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Temtem - $35.99 (20% off)
- Terror of Hemasaurus - $10.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $19.99 (20% off)
- Soundfall - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Freshly Frosted - $6.89 (31% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
