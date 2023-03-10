Nintendo's Mario Day sales 'waves' include DK Country: Tropical Freeze & Luigi's Mansion 3 If you're looking to spruce up your Nintendo library on the cheap, Nintendo is hosting several sales in limited time waves in the Switch eShop in celebration of Mario Day.

It’s Mario Day, 2023! That means we’re celebrating all things Mario today. Nintendo is, too. The Big N has dropped a delightful collection of sales on various games in the Super Mario universe. Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze are in the mix, but that’s just “Wave 1”. Nintendo will be launching further sales throughout the month!

Nintendo announced its waves of Switch eShop sales along with the Wave 1 crop via the Nintendo Twitter on March 10, 2023, Mar10 or Mario Day! Kicking things off in Wave 1 are the following games, along with their discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop (all prices USD):

Mario Party Superstars: $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze: $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Yoshi’s Crafted World: $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3: $39.99 (reg. $59.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack: $6.99 (reg. $9.99)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set: $46.98 (reg. $69.98)

Nintendo eShop Wave 1 of Mario Day sales includes Luigi's Mansion 3, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Mario Party Superstars.

Source: Nintendo

It’s worth noting that Nintendo called this sale “Wave 1” of its planned Mario Day sales. This wave lasts until March 23, 2023, and then, assumedly, another Wave of Nintendo Switch sales will role out on either March 23 or March 24. Nonetheless, there are some good games on sale here that don’t usually get sales like this. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a verified masterpiece, and Mario Party Superstars and DK Country: Tropical Freeze aren’t too shabby either.

You’ll find more sales in our weekly game deals later today, but these Nintendo sales for Mario Day are more than a little special. If you’re missing any of these games, be sure to snatch them up before March 23.