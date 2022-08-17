Evening Reading - August 17, 2022

As Wednesday comes to a close, it’s time for everyone’s favorite nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 17!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Mullet Championships

obsessed with the kids who made the finals of the USA Mullet Championships and their absolutely fucked up names pic.twitter.com/UQb936vXas — michelle hanley (@piscesgurl69) August 16, 2022

Now those are some impressive mullets.

Smash Pro

Remember that time @Mkleosb beat a bunch of speedrunners 3v1?



Seriously if Smash guys speedran we would lose all our recordshttps://t.co/TfwIirc0R6 — GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) August 17, 2022

3v1 and still crushed it.

Itty Bitty

Guys, I bought something that I really need to show you. MINI SWITCH GAME CASE 😭🥺💞✨ pic.twitter.com/JHChXhA54P — Rakueru (@BasicOtomeBitch) August 16, 2022

Itty bitty teeny tiny Switch cartridge holders that I absolutely wish I had, they're adorable.

I mean...

Yeah, yeahhhhh.

Nibble, nibble

Aww, look at him enjoying his breakfast.

Explorers

The Intrepid Explorer pic.twitter.com/pXrklnSwzH — John Ramsey (@jramseyi) August 17, 2022

"We're going on an adventure!"

Jim Carrey & 50 Cent

Jim Carey performing with 50 cent might be my favourite video ever pic.twitter.com/ycN36JaWyo — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 16, 2022

Heck yeah.

Scum

Corporate scum.

Poke Patches

These Pokémon Patches are so cool! pic.twitter.com/Wv42GaTFlV — Pokémon Elite Four ◓ (@PokemonBeWillin) August 15, 2022

First the tiny Switch cartridges, now these. I want all of them.

Pink Freud

This makes me laugh every time I see it.

Door Trouble

도망치는 스티븐이랑 귀신 알바하는 제이크 pic.twitter.com/fL0KWClkrQ — 🌕곰나이트🌕 (@nGomKnight) August 15, 2022

Surprisingly wholesome.

Cutting Edge

These are so freakin' cool.

It's funny...

Modern internet arguments be like: pic.twitter.com/ggAD8t4gIn — SomeNerdTweets (@HeyitsThatNerd) August 13, 2022

Because it's, as Metallica would say, "Sad but true!"

I simply cannot resist...

Having a bit of a rough week so once again I will be sharing music, with these just being songs I like, no real theme or system of organization here. But hey, if there's anything you like that I share, let me know. Also, drop some of your favorite tunes in Chatty and I'll check 'em out.

Shoot Out

I am once again being obnoxious about Monsta X, that said, the song hits hard in all the right ways and I love it.

Borderline

This is one of my go-to driving songs, and one of my favorite Tame Impala songs.

Pisces

Just in case you haven't seen this masterpiece yet.

Bonus: Best of Bully Maguire

These will never not be funny to me.

