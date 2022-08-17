Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 17, 2022

Join us as we give you a quick rundown of everything posted to Shacknews today, plus some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
3

As Wednesday comes to a close, it’s time for everyone’s favorite nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 17!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Mullet Championships

Now those are some impressive mullets. 

Smash Pro

3v1 and still crushed it.

Itty Bitty

Itty bitty teeny tiny Switch cartridge holders that I absolutely wish I had, they're adorable.

I mean...

Yeah, yeahhhhh.

Nibble, nibble

Aww, look at him enjoying his breakfast. 

Explorers

"We're going on an adventure!"

Jim Carrey & 50 Cent

Heck yeah. 

Scum

Corporate scum.

Poke Patches

First the tiny Switch cartridges, now these. I want all of them.

Pink Freud

This makes me laugh every time I see it.

Door Trouble

Surprisingly wholesome. 

Cutting Edge

These are so freakin' cool.

It's funny...

Because it's, as Metallica would say, "Sad but true!"

I simply cannot resist...

Having a bit of a rough week so once again I will be sharing music, with these just being songs I like, no real theme or system of organization here. But hey, if there's anything you like that I share, let me know. Also, drop some of your favorite tunes in Chatty and I'll check 'em out.

Shoot Out

I am once again being obnoxious about Monsta X, that said, the song hits hard in all the right ways and I love it. 

Borderline

This is one of my go-to driving songs, and one of my favorite Tame Impala songs.

Pisces

Just in case you haven't seen this masterpiece yet.

Bonus: Best of Bully Maguire

These will never not be funny to me.

And that's all I got, bringing our Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 17 to a close. Before we go ahead and turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

My boy Ippo says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet it's free and you totally should. It's full of cute pet pics, his included!

With that being said, it’s your turn now Chatty. Have you had a wonderful Wednesday? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris.

Hello, Meet Lola