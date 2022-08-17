Evening Reading - August 17, 2022

As Wednesday comes to a close, it’s time for everyone’s favorite nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 17!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC will be revealed at Gamescom 2022
- Grounded gets Shared Worlds feature in lead up to its 1.0 launch
- Bungie details new Arc 3.0 Supers & Aspects in Destiny 2
- Rocket League Season 7 Stage Challenges & dates
- Unboxing the World of Warcraft: Unshackled Escape Room Box
- Logitech unveils new Chorus 'off-ear' headset accessory for Meta Quest 2
- Crash Bandicoot 4 developer Toys For Bob teases potential new game
- Retail Therapy Ep.11: Star Wars
- Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser investigating sexual misconduct allegations
- Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship announced by developer Enhance
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 226
- Fallout NCR Desert Ranger Helmet Bundle unboxing & review
- QuakeCon 2022 stream schedule, rewards & charity initiatives
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Mullet Championships
obsessed with the kids who made the finals of the USA Mullet Championships and their absolutely fucked up names pic.twitter.com/UQb936vXas— michelle hanley (@piscesgurl69) August 16, 2022
Now those are some impressive mullets.
Smash Pro
Remember that time @Mkleosb beat a bunch of speedrunners 3v1?— GrandPooBear (@GrandPOOBear) August 17, 2022
Seriously if Smash guys speedran we would lose all our recordshttps://t.co/TfwIirc0R6
3v1 and still crushed it.
Itty Bitty
Guys, I bought something that I really need to show you. MINI SWITCH GAME CASE 😭🥺💞✨ pic.twitter.com/JHChXhA54P— Rakueru (@BasicOtomeBitch) August 16, 2022
Itty bitty teeny tiny Switch cartridge holders that I absolutely wish I had, they're adorable.
I mean...
August 16, 2022
Yeah, yeahhhhh.
Nibble, nibble
breakfas pic.twitter.com/XdDQAnMRIA— glurpo (@glurpo) August 17, 2022
Aww, look at him enjoying his breakfast.
Explorers
The Intrepid Explorer pic.twitter.com/pXrklnSwzH— John Ramsey (@jramseyi) August 17, 2022
"We're going on an adventure!"
Jim Carrey & 50 Cent
Jim Carey performing with 50 cent might be my favourite video ever pic.twitter.com/ycN36JaWyo— ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 16, 2022
Heck yeah.
Scum
August 16, 2022
Corporate scum.
Poke Patches
These Pokémon Patches are so cool! pic.twitter.com/Wv42GaTFlV— Pokémon Elite Four ◓ (@PokemonBeWillin) August 15, 2022
First the tiny Switch cartridges, now these. I want all of them.
Pink Freud
August 16, 2022
This makes me laugh every time I see it.
Door Trouble
도망치는 스티븐이랑 귀신 알바하는 제이크 pic.twitter.com/fL0KWClkrQ— 🌕곰나이트🌕 (@nGomKnight) August 15, 2022
Surprisingly wholesome.
Cutting Edge
夏休みといえばダンボール工作ですよね。 pic.twitter.com/VG3OI5bxVG— つくるさん/ダンボール工作-Crafty Transformer- (@Tsu_ku_ru_san) August 15, 2022
These are so freakin' cool.
It's funny...
Modern internet arguments be like: pic.twitter.com/ggAD8t4gIn— SomeNerdTweets (@HeyitsThatNerd) August 13, 2022
Because it's, as Metallica would say, "Sad but true!"
I simply cannot resist...
Having a bit of a rough week so once again I will be sharing music, with these just being songs I like, no real theme or system of organization here. But hey, if there's anything you like that I share, let me know. Also, drop some of your favorite tunes in Chatty and I'll check 'em out.
Shoot Out
I am once again being obnoxious about Monsta X, that said, the song hits hard in all the right ways and I love it.
Borderline
This is one of my go-to driving songs, and one of my favorite Tame Impala songs.
Pisces
Just in case you haven't seen this masterpiece yet.
Bonus: Best of Bully Maguire
These will never not be funny to me.
And that's all I got, bringing our Evening Reading for Wednesday, August 17 to a close. Before we go ahead and turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
With that being said, it’s your turn now Chatty. Have you had a wonderful Wednesday? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 17, 2022