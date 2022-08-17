Grounded gets Shared Worlds feature in lead up to its 1.0 launch By utilizing Shared Worlds in Grounded, co-op players can continue to progress an instance of the game even if the original host logs out.

Grounded is on the fast track to hitting its official 1.0 release, but the team at Obsidian Entertainment still has quite a few cool things to show before that special moment comes. The developers just added the Shared Worlds feature to the game. Designed for co-op players, this will allow players to keep playing the world and progressing even if the host of the world has to log off, allowing players to build, gather, and move things along at their own splintered pace.

Obsidian Entertainment shared details on the development of Shared Worlds in Grounded in a patch notes post on the game’s forums. According to the notes, Shared Worlds serve the purpose of allowing a host of a multiplayer world to log off and let another player with a copy of the world rehost and continue the adventures. Progress made in the world will be “restored regardless of who hosts the world next,” allowing players to carry on the fun even if someone has to duck out.

Shared Worlds will allow players to continue to gather and adventure in an instance of Grounded even if the original host has to log off.

Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Shared Worlds have some further rules to them that need to be observed as they come to Grounded. First, while players can have up to 50 Shared Worlds shared with them, a player can only own up to three active Shared Worlds at a time. Even so, you can convert pretty much any Standard World into a Shared World with a toggle in the Save/Load menu. Ultimately, all Shared Worlds are stored in the Cloud and while only one player can host a Shared World at a time, any player on either Steam or Windows Store/Xbox copies can access and enjoy the feature. It only requires that you have your game set to multiplayer to access it.

Shared Worlds are in beta right now, but with Grounded coming up on its Version 1.0 launch in September, it’s looking like the feature will be polished up by the official launch. Stay tuned for more Grounded updates as they become available leading up to the game’s release next month.