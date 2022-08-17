Logitech unveils new Chorus 'off-ear' headset accessory for Meta Quest 2 The headset doesn't touch or press against your ears and attaches right to the Meta Quest 2.

Logitech recently debuted its new Chorus headset for Meta Quest 2 and it comes with a number of interesting features. Notably, how the headset doesn’t touch or press against your ears, and how its open-back design allows it to attach to the Meta Quest.

CHORUS reaches a new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio thanks to a new approach to headset design with custom-tuned off-ear acoustics. Nothing in or around your ear to interfere with your game, your workout or your creativity. Nothing touching your ears at all. The only thing you’ll feel are spine-tingling, heart-pounding VR soundscapes.

The headset is currently available for pre-order right now at a $99 (USD) price point, and based on its design, seems like it’d be a solid accessory for players looking to increase feelings of immersion while playing various VR titles, and for those who may be sensitive about having headphones pressed against their ears (especially when it comes to long gaming sessions).

According to the product page, the Chorus is lightweight and attaches directly to all three Meta Quest 2 strap options. No batteries are required for the device as it uses a “USB-C passthrough connection” that plugs right into the Meta Quest 2. That said, it’s noted on the product page that charging the device can only be done with an “optional USB-C Link Cable.” Other features on offer with the Chorus headset include a flip to mute function and “big open-back audio drivers.”

It’ll be interesting to see, once the device starts shipping out, what the performance and sound quality will be like. With that being said, we’re eager to hear your thoughts on the Chorus headset for Meta Quest 2. Do you like the off-ear design? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on what else Logitech has been up to, be sure to read through our previous coverage of Logitech and Tencent Gaming partnering on the development of a cloud gaming handheld.