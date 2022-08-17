Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Logitech unveils new Chorus 'off-ear' headset accessory for Meta Quest 2

The headset doesn't touch or press against your ears and attaches right to the Meta Quest 2.
Morgan Shaver
Logitech
3

Logitech recently debuted its new Chorus headset for Meta Quest 2 and it comes with a number of interesting features. Notably, how the headset doesn’t touch or press against your ears, and how its open-back design allows it to attach to the Meta Quest.

Front view of the Logitech Chorus headset attached to the Meta Quest 2.
© Logitech

The headset is currently available for pre-order right now at a $99 (USD) price point, and based on its design, seems like it’d be a solid accessory for players looking to increase feelings of immersion while playing various VR titles, and for those who may be sensitive about having headphones pressed against their ears (especially when it comes to long gaming sessions).

According to the product page, the Chorus is lightweight and attaches directly to all three Meta Quest 2 strap options. No batteries are required for the device as it uses a “USB-C passthrough connection” that plugs right into the Meta Quest 2. That said, it’s noted on the product page that charging the device can only be done with an “optional USB-C Link Cable.” Other features on offer with the Chorus headset include a flip to mute function and “big open-back audio drivers.”

Side view of the Logitech Chorus headset attached to the Meta Quest 2.
© Logitech

It’ll be interesting to see, once the device starts shipping out, what the performance and sound quality will be like. With that being said, we’re eager to hear your thoughts on the Chorus headset for Meta Quest 2. Do you like the off-ear design? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on what else Logitech has been up to, be sure to read through our previous coverage of Logitech and Tencent Gaming partnering on the development of a cloud gaming handheld.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 17, 2022 11:20 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Logitech unveils new Chorus 'off-ear' headset accessory for Meta Quest 2

    • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2022 12:43 PM

      Can it be used with the elite battery strap while that’s plugged into the headset?

      • POLWingedHussar
        reply
        August 17, 2022 1:27 PM

        I believe so, the product page talks briefly about using it with the elite strap:

        "CHORUS is always ready to play and still gives you access to USB-C for power, optional Elite Strap with Battery, or anything else."

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2022 1:29 PM

      Looks like it's modeled after the Index, which is a good place to start.

    • Metasparks legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 17, 2022 1:48 PM

      Gdamn $99 bucks. I remember when VR headset headphones used to cost a nickel.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 17, 2022 2:14 PM

      I really have to get a better strap for my Quest 2. Do the stupid elite straps still split? :P

