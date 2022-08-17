Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship announced by developer Enhance Tetris Effect developer Enhance is putting on a series of events in which the best players will be able to compete for cash and prizes across several modes.

The Classic Tetris World Championships have long been a vehicle for intense competition in various Tetris games, but that Classic moniker means there’s little room for one of the better new Tetris games out there: Tetris Effect: Connected. Thankfully, developer Enhance is allowing players to compete in its game through a newly announced tournament series. The Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship will have players battling it out across three modes and even a special competition featuring a gauntlet of the three.

Enhance announced the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship in a post on the Tetris Effect website on August 17, 2022. Registration has opened today for the event and will remain open until the end of August 31, 2022. Would-be competitors must also join the game’s Discord where events will be held. From September through Mid-October, players will be able to take part in a series of events to attempt to qualify for the finale of the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship. There will be three modes to compete in: Zone Battle, Score Attack, and Classic Score Attack. There will also be a Tri-Effect-A challenge that combines all three modes.

The Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship will take place throughout September 2022 and feature competition across three main modes: Zone Battle, Score Attack, and Classic Score Attack.

Source: Twitter

There will be prizes available to finalists of the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship for top performers in each of the three modes, as well as a grand champion of the Tri-Effect-A Finals. As the game is cross-platform, all platforms will be available for play in the tournament. The full schedule of events for the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship is as follows:

8/17 – Registration Opens

8/31, 6pm PDT [9/1, 10am JST] – Registration Closes

09/01 – Tri-Effect-A Qualifier Begins

09/21 – Tri-Effect-A Qualifier Deadline for all modes (Tier 1 bracket)

09/23 – *Special Exhibition* Connected Vs. Invitational Stream

09/24 – Zone Battle Finals

09/30 – Score Attack Finals

10/01 – Classic Score Attack Finals

10/08 – Tri-Effect-A Finals

10/14 – Zone Battle Event / Showmatches

10/15 – Connected Vs. Tournament at CTWC

It would seem that the event series will cross over into the Classic Tetris World Championship. Fans will recall that the Tetris Effect: Connected 2021 Finals were broadcast at the CTWC in 2021. It will be interesting to see what kind of crossover we get this year, but at the very least, Tetris Effect fans best practice up and try not to miss the registration before it closes on August 31.