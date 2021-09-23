Classic Tetris World Championship to broadcast Tetris Effect: Connected 2021 tournament finals For the first time ever, Tetris Effect competition will be broadcast on the official Classic Tetris World Championship channels.

The Classic Tetris World Championship is an exciting time of year for Tetris fans all around the world. It’s a wonderful time in which the best tetromino flippers around go heads up to try to spin and clear their way to absolute victory. There have been various versions of Tetris in play for these events throughout the years, but one relative newcomer that has yet to see action is Tetris Effect. Now with its new multiplayer mode in Tetris Effect: Connected, the game is coming into its first major taste of CTWC competition with a CONNECTED 2021 tournament.

The Classic Tetris World Championship organization announced collaboration with the CONNECTED 2021 Tetris Effect World Tournament via Twitter and an event page on Steam on September 22, 2021. Over 400 players from around the world will be battling it out from September 22 to November 13 across five different tournament categories to try to achieve the championship of their category. What’s more, the final stretches of all tournament categories will be broadcasted on the Classic Tetris Twitch channel starting on November 6.

We're collaborating with Enhance this year on CONNECTED 2021, our first major Tetris Effect: Connected tournament! The concluding brackets will be broadcast on our Twitch channel as part of the CTWC: https://t.co/oOP73NJZXd — Tetris Championship (@ClassicTetris) September 22, 2021

Here is the full list of tournament categories and when you can find their Top 8 finals on the Classic Tetris Twitch channel:

Classic Score Attack - Top 8 Finals on November 6 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

- Top 8 Finals on November 6 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Zone Battle - Top 8 Finals on November 7 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

- Top 8 Finals on November 7 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Triathalon - Top 4 Finals on November 13 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

- Top 4 Finals on November 13 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Score Attack - No current broadcast plans

- No current broadcast plans Classic Score Attack PAL - No current broadcast plans

Tetris Effect: Connected was already our favorite Xbox Series X game back in 2020 (an admittedly slim category to take, but the game is good), and this year saw it get a fantastic suite of new features. The regular Classic Tetris World Championship will always be reserved for the tried and true forms of the game, but Tetris Effect has proven to be a worthwhile experience over and over again. It’s cool to see those who put time and investment into the game will get their moment to shine. Stay tuned as we continue to watch the CONNECTED 2021 Tetris Effect World Championship for further updates and results.