Tetris Effect: Connected gets crossplay, beta, & Steam release in July The superb puzzler will pick up crossplay support and a long-awaited Steam release next month.

As one of the finest puzzle games to come along in the last decade, Tetris Effect has picked up a legion of dedicated fans. It’s scope and appeal grew even further towards the end of 2020 when the game was updated and re-released as Tetris Effect: Connected. This new version of the game added multiplayer support and brought the experience to new platforms. We now know that the hits will keep on coming as, next month, the puzzler will see release on Steam and gain crossplay support.

Furthering the game’s goal of bringing people together in cooperation and competition, the Tetris Effect: Connected update will allow Friend Match players to invite owners of the game on other platforms to all play together, via a simple, shareable 4-digit alphanumeric “Room ID” code. All platforms have the option of limiting themselves to players of the same platform. Game progress and achievements will not be shared across platforms.

Current owners of Tetris Effect will also be gaining access to a crossplay beta ahead of the update’s launch. The beta session dates and registration information is as follows:

PlayStation 4:

CLOSED INVITE ONLY: June 17 - June 23 Apply here.

OPEN TO TETRIS EFFECT OWNERS: June 23 - July 5

Epic Games Store:

CLOSED INVITE ONLY: June 17 - June 23 Apply here.

OPEN TO TETRIS EFFECT OWNERS: June 23 - July 5

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Store PC (including Xbox Game Pass):

CLOSED INVITE ONLY: June 17 - June 23 Apply here.

OPEN TO TETRIS EFFECT OWNERS: June 23 - July 5

Steam:

CLOSED INVITE ONLY: June 17 - July 5 Apply here.

Oculus Quest:

CLOSED INVITE ONLY: June 23 - July 5 Apply here.

If you never tried Tetris Effect when via PSVR or when it started spreading to other platforms, next month seems like a great time to finally dip your toe in the water. The game remains a staff favorite and an easy recommend for all types of gamers.